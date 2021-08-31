Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Lyles expected to start for Texas against Colorado

The Associated Press
August 31, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Colorado Rockies (60-71, fourth in the NL West) vs. Texas Rangers (46-85, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Austin Gomber (9-8, 4.38 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 111 strikeouts) Rangers: Jordan Lyles (6-11, 5.70 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 114 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers +117, Rockies -136; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn about the ways agencies are seeking to disrupt, dismantle and limit the damage of cyber attacks in this free e-book.

BOTTOM LINE: Texas and Colorado will square off on Tuesday.

The Rangers are 30-36 in home games in 2020. Texas is averaging 3.7 RBIs per game this season. Adolis Garcia leads the team with 77 total runs batted in.

The Rockies have gone 17-49 away from home. The Colorado offense has compiled a .250 batting average as a team this season, Raimel Tapia leads the team with a mark of .288.

The Rangers won the last meeting 4-3. A.J. Alexy notched his first victory and Nick Solak went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Texas. German Marquez took his 10th loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garcia leads the Rangers with 29 home runs and is slugging .490.

Trevor Story leads the Rockies with 51 extra base hits and is slugging .464.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .301 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Rockies: 5-5, .242 batting average, 4.64 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Brock Holt: (covid-19), Andy Ibanez: (hamstring), Willie Calhoun: (forearm), Charlie Culberson: (covid-19), Eli White: (elbow), Drew Anderson: (covid-19), Kohei Arihara: (finger), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (shoulder), Dane Dunning: (covid-19), Mike Foltynewicz: (covid-19), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Spencer Howard: (covid-19), John King: (shoulder), Jonah Heim: (covid-19).

Rockies: Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Jon Gray: (forearm), Yonathan Daza: (thumb), Chris Owings: (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|29 NOAA GPU Hackathon 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

The last American soldier to leave Afghanistan, Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue