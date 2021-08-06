Lynn, White Sox to take on Hendricks, Cubs

Chicago White Sox (63-46, first in the AL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (52-58, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (10-3, 2.07 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 122 strikeouts) Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (13-4, 3.71 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs +134, White Sox -154; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: Jose Abreu and the White Sox will take on the Cubs Friday.

The Cubs are 31-21 on their home turf. Chicago is averaging 4.0 RBIs per game this season. Willson Contreras leads the team with 40 total runs batted in.

The White Sox are 25-26 on the road. Chicago has slugged .411 this season. Jose Abreu leads the club with a .461 slugging percentage, including 39 extra-base hits and 20 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Contreras leads the Cubs with 31 extra base hits and is batting .233.

Tim Anderson leads the White Sox with 115 hits and has 40 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 3-7, .250 batting average, 6.28 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

White Sox: 4-6, .196 batting average, 4.26 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (heart), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Dillon Maples: (blister), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Nico Hoerner: (oblique), Austin Romine: (left wrist), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm).

White Sox: Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Luis Robert: (hip), Jake Lamb: (quad), Billy Hamilton: (oblique), Yasmani Grandal: (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

