Malard lifts Lyon over Barcelona 3-2 in Women’s ICC

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Melvine Malard scored in the 85th minute to give Lyon a 3-2 victory over Barcelona on Wednesday night in the opening match of the Women’s International Champions Cup.

The Portland Thorns faced the Houston Dash in the late game. The event continues Saturday with Wednesday’s winners competing for the title.

Mariona scored both of Barcelona’s goals, while Amel Majri and Amandine Henry added goals for Lyon.

Lyon, the 2020 UEFA Champions League winner, is the defending champion from the 2019 WICC. Barcelona qualified for the event as the 2020 Spanish league leader.

The Thorns qualified for the tournament as winners of the NWSL’s fall series, while the Dash won last summer’s Challenge Cup in Utah.

New York-based Relevent Sports Group, which puts on the International Champions Cup for men’s club teams each summer, added the women’s competition in 2018. Last year’s event was cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Organizers bill the event as the international championship for women’s professional club teams. Relevent plans to add two additional teams to the women’s tournament next year and eight clubs in 2023.

