Manning scheduled to start as Detroit hosts Toronto

The Associated Press
August 27, 2021 3:05 am
Toronto Blue Jays (66-60, fourth in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (61-67, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Steven Matz (10-7, 3.94 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 109 strikeouts) Tigers: Matt Manning (3-5, 5.91 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers +148, Blue Jays -171; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Toronto will square off on Friday.

The Tigers are 33-30 in home games in 2020. Detroit has hit 142 home runs as a team this season. Robbie Grossman leads the team with 19, averaging one every 23 at-bats.

The Blue Jays are 32-31 on the road. Toronto has a collective on-base percentage of .324, led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with a mark of .398.

The Tigers won the last meeting 5-3. Gregory Soto earned his sixth victory and Miguel Cabrera went 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI for Detroit. Kirby Snead took his first loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grossman leads the Tigers with 19 home runs and has 57 RBIs.

Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 36 home runs and is batting .310.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .229 batting average, 4.18 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Blue Jays: 4-6, .244 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Jose Urena: (groin), Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Wily Peralta: (finger), Rony Garcia: (knee), Matthew Boyd: (arm), Niko Goodrum: (groin), Jake Rogers: (arm), Eric Haase: (abdominal).

Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), Ross Stripling: (abdominal), David Phelps: (right lat), Julian Merryweather: (oblique), Carl Edwards Jr.: (abdominal), A.J. Cole: (neck), Anthony Castro: (ulnar nerve), George Springer: (knee), Cavan Biggio: (back), Danny Jansen: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

