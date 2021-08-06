Trending:
Manoah scheduled to start as Toronto hosts Boston

The Associated Press
August 6, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Boston Red Sox (64-46, second in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (57-49, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Friday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (9-6, 3.64 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 120 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (3-1, 2.47 ERA, .97 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -144, Red Sox +124; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Boston will face off on Friday.

The Blue Jays are 28-23 in home games in 2020. Toronto has hit 164 home runs as a team this season. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with 34, averaging one every 11.3 at-bats.

The Red Sox are 31-24 on the road. The Boston offense has compiled a .257 batting average as a team this season, Xander Bogaerts leads the team with a mark of .307.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 13-1. Hyun Jin Ryu earned his 10th victory and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Toronto. Eduardo Rodriguez took his sixth loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 85 RBIs and is batting .322.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 27 home runs and is batting .288.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 8-2, .267 batting average, 2.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Red Sox: 3-7, .257 batting average, 5.78 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), Joakim Soria: (finger), David Phelps: (right lat), Tommy Milone: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (oblique), Carl Edwards Jr.: (abdominal), A.J. Cole: (neck), Anthony Castro: (ulnar nerve), Cavan Biggio: (back), Danny Jansen: (hamstring).

Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Darwinzon Hernandez: (oblique), Ryan Brasier: (calf), Eduard Bazardo: (lat), Matt Andriese: (hamstring), Kyle Schwarber: (hamstring), Danny Santana: (groin), Marwin Gonzalez: (hamstring), Christian Arroyo: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

