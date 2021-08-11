Trending:
Manoah scheduled to start for Blue Jays at Angels

The Associated Press
August 11, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Toronto Blue Jays (61-51, fourth in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (57-57, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (4-1, 2.58 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 60 strikeouts) Angels: Dylan Bundy (2-8, 6.14 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels +156, Blue Jays -183; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Toronto will play on Wednesday.

The Angels are 30-27 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles is slugging .422 as a unit. Shohei Ohtani leads the team with a .641 slugging percentage, including 65 extra-base hits and 37 home runs.

The Blue Jays have gone 30-26 away from home. Toronto is hitting a collective .266 this season, led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with an average of .314.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 4-0. Trevor Richards recorded his fifth victory and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. went 1-for-3 with two RBIs for Toronto. Jose Suarez registered his fifth loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ohtani leads the Angels with 37 home runs and is slugging .641.

Bo Bichette leads the Blue Jays with 130 hits and has 77 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .219 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored by two runs

Blue Jays: 7-3, .277 batting average, 3.11 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Alex Cobb: (wrist), Luke Bard: (hip), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Jared Walsh: (side), Anthony Rendon: (hip), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), Joakim Soria: (finger), David Phelps: (right lat), Tommy Milone: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (oblique), Tim Mayza: (elbow), Carl Edwards Jr.: (abdominal), A.J. Cole: (neck), Anthony Castro: (ulnar nerve), Cavan Biggio: (back), Danny Jansen: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

