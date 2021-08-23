Marlins prospect Edward Cabrera to make MLB debut Wednesday

MIAMI (AP) — Highly regarded Miami Marlins pitching prospect Edward Cabrera is scheduled to make his major league debut Wednesday against Washington.

Cabrera, 23, is 3-4 with a 2.93 ERA in 13 starts at three minor league levels this year. He was sidelined early in the season by a biceps injury.

The right-handed Dominican is 19-25 with a 3.54 ERA in five seasons in the minors with 361 strikeouts in 341 innings.

This story has been corrected to show that Wednesday’s game is in Miami, not Washington.

