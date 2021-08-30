On Air: Amtower Off-Center
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Marlins prospect Jake Eder to undergo elbow surgery

The Associated Press
August 30, 2021 12:37 pm
< a min read
      

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Marlins pitching prospect Jake Eder is scheduled to undergo reconstructive elbow surgery and might be sidelined until 2023.

Eder was a fourth-round pick in 2020 out of Vanderbilt and is ranked as one of baseball’s top 100 prospects.

A 22-year-old left-hander, Eder went 3-5 with a 1.77 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings over 15 starts this year for Double-A Pensacola. He was chosen for MLB’s Futures Game.

___

        Insight by Infor: Federal human capital experts will explore how the workplace structure is evolving in government in this free webinar.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|29 NOAA GPU Hackathon 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

TSA announces Las Vegas passenger screening canine Alona selected as 2021 Cutest Canine