Marquez expected to start as Rockies host the Marlins

The Associated Press
August 6, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Miami Marlins (47-62, fifth in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (48-61, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (6-9, 3.05 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 120 strikeouts) Rockies: German Marquez (9-8, 3.51 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 134 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -156, Marlins +136; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and Miami will square off on Friday.

The Rockies are 35-21 on their home turf. Colorado is averaging 4.2 RBIs per game this season. Ryan McMahon leads the team with 56 total runs batted in.

The Marlins have gone 20-35 away from home. Miami has slugged .372 this season. Jesus Aguilar leads the team with a mark of .474.

The Marlins won the last meeting 11-4. Trevor Rogers secured his seventh victory and Jazz Chisholm went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Miami. Chi Chi Gonzalez took his fourth loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Story leads the Rockies with 40 extra base hits and is slugging .455.

Aguilar leads the Marlins with 38 extra base hits and is slugging .474.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .285 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Marlins: 5-5, .254 batting average, 3.12 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Kyle Freeland: (foot), Jhoulys Chacin: (covid-19), Chris Owings: (thumb).

Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Elieser Hernandez: (quad), Daniel Castano: (shoulder), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Jesus Sanchez: (covid-19 protocols), Garrett Cooper: (elbow), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Jon Berti: (concussion).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

