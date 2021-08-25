Trending:
Marquez expected to start for the Rockies against Cubs

The Associated Press
August 25, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Colorado Rockies (57-68, fourth in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (55-72, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (11-9, 3.74 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 151 strikeouts) Cubs: Zach Davies (6-10, 5.05 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 96 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies travel to face the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday.

The Cubs are 32-31 in home games in 2020. Chicago hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .303 this season, led by Willson Contreras with a mark of .331.

The Rockies are 14-46 on the road. Colorado’s lineup has 135 home runs this season, C.J. Cron leads them with 21 homers.

The Cubs won the last meeting 6-4. Manuel Rodriguez notched his second victory and Rafael Ortega went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Chicago. Daniel Bard registered his sixth loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Happ ranks second on the Cubs with 66 hits and has 35 RBIs.

Trevor Story leads the Rockies with 48 extra base hits and 58 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 3-7, .254 batting average, 5.65 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Rockies: 6-4, .272 batting average, 4.43 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (heart), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Dillon Maples: (blister), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: (hamstring), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Nico Hoerner: (oblique), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm), Willson Contreras: (knee).

Rockies: Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Raimel Tapia: (toe), Yonathan Daza: (thumb), Chris Owings: (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

