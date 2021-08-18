Trending:
McNamara, Buchanan score 4 minutes apart in Revs’ win

The Associated Press
August 18, 2021 9:23 pm
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Tommy McNamara and Tajon Buchanan scored four-minutes apart in the second half and the New England Revolution beat D.C. United 3-2 on Wednesday night.

New England (14-3-4) has won seven of its last eight games — with a draw — to stay atop the Supporters’ Shield race. D.C. United (8-9-3) lost to New England for the fifth straight time.

McNamara tied it at 1 in the 49th with a curling shot from distance. Buchanan scored the go-ahead goal in the 53rd, one-touching Emmanuel Boateng cross at the back post.

DeJuan Jones made it 3-1 in the 85th by calmly sending home a loose ball from the penalty spot.

Paul Arriola opened the scoring for United in the 10th by forcing a turnover near midfield and running past the defense to Edison Flores’ through ball for a calm finish.

Ramón Ábila capped the scoring for United in the 96th.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

