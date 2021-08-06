Means scheduled to start as Baltimore hosts Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays (65-44, first in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (38-69, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Ryan Yarbrough (6-4, 4.42 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 94 strikeouts) Orioles: John Means (5-3, 2.84 ERA, .87 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles +130, Rays -150; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore and Tampa Bay will square off on Friday.

The Orioles are 17-31 on their home turf. Baltimore hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .299 this season, led by Cedric Mullins with a mark of .384.

The Rays have gone 30-22 away from home. Tampa Bay’s lineup has 139 home runs this season, Brandon Lowe leads them with 23 homers.

The Rays won the last meeting 5-4. Collin McHugh recorded his third victory and Randy Arozarena went 3-for-5 with two home runs and two RBIs for Tampa Bay. Tanner Scott registered his fourth loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Mountcastle leads the Orioles with 19 home runs and is batting .260.

Austin Meadows leads the Rays with 45 extra base hits and is slugging .471.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .233 batting average, 6.17 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Rays: 5-5, .228 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (arm), Tyler Wells: (wrist), Tanner Scott: (knee), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (lat), Ryan Hartman: (covid-19), Chris Davis: (back).

Rays: Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: (knee), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Collin McHugh: (arm), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), J.P. Feyereisen: (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: (shoulder), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

