Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Means scheduled to start as Baltimore hosts Tampa Bay

The Associated Press
August 6, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Tampa Bay Rays (65-44, first in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (38-69, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Ryan Yarbrough (6-4, 4.42 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 94 strikeouts) Orioles: John Means (5-3, 2.84 ERA, .87 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles +130, Rays -150; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

        Insight by Zoom: Experts from NASA and the Pacific Northwest National Lab will explore how the culture change brought on by the pandemic will continue in the hybrid workforce in this free webinar.

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore and Tampa Bay will square off on Friday.

The Orioles are 17-31 on their home turf. Baltimore hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .299 this season, led by Cedric Mullins with a mark of .384.

The Rays have gone 30-22 away from home. Tampa Bay’s lineup has 139 home runs this season, Brandon Lowe leads them with 23 homers.

The Rays won the last meeting 5-4. Collin McHugh recorded his third victory and Randy Arozarena went 3-for-5 with two home runs and two RBIs for Tampa Bay. Tanner Scott registered his fourth loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Mountcastle leads the Orioles with 19 home runs and is batting .260.

Austin Meadows leads the Rays with 45 extra base hits and is slugging .471.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .233 batting average, 6.17 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Rays: 5-5, .228 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (arm), Tyler Wells: (wrist), Tanner Scott: (knee), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (lat), Ryan Hartman: (covid-19), Chris Davis: (back).

Rays: Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: (knee), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Collin McHugh: (arm), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), J.P. Feyereisen: (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: (shoulder), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NJ National Guard Airman with the 177th Fighter Wing reunites with his dog