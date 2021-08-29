On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Messi makes his PSG debut as he comes on for friend Neymar

The Associated Press
August 29, 2021 4:28 pm
< a min read
      

PARIS (AP) — Soccer great Lionel Messi made his debut for Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday after coming off the bench midway through the second half against Reims in the French league.

Messi came on in the 66th minute when he replaced his friend and former Barcelona teammate Neymar. They shared a hug.

After years of glory for Messi at the 99,000-capacity Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, the record six-time Ballon d’Or winner and four-time Champions League victor made his first PSG appearance at the modest 20,000-seater Stade Auguste Delaune.

The 34-year-old Argentine, who led his nation to the Copa America title last month, joined PSG three weeks ago after his new contract with Barcelona fell through.

Striker Kylian Mbappe was named in the starting lineup as Real Madrid tries to sign him before the end of the summer transfer window.

Mbappe had scored twice to make it 2-0 before Messi came on.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

