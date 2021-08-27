Miami 0, Orlando City 0

|Miami
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Orlando City
|0
|0
|—
|0
First Half_None.
Second Half_None.
Goalies_Miami, Nick Marsman, John McCarthy; Orlando City, Pedro Gallese, Mason Stajduhar.
Yellow Cards_Jansson, Orlando City, 51st; Pizarro, Miami, 63rd; Makoun, Miami, 85th.
Referee_Ismail Elfath. Assistant Referees_Jose Da Silva, Brian Poeschel, Guido Gonzales Jr. 4th Official_Alex Chilowicz.
___
Lineups
Miami_Nick Marsman; Jorge Figal, Kieran Gibbs (Brek Shea, 43rd), Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Christian Makoun; Blaise Matuidi, Lewis Morgan (Kelvin Leerdam, 67th), Rodolfo Pizarro (Indiana Vassilev, 67th), Victor Ulloa; Gonzalo Higuain, Robbie Robinson (Federico Higuain, 81st).
Orlando City_Pedro Gallese; Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, Joao Moutinho (Emanuel Mas, 89th), Ruan; Joey Dezart (Raul Aguilera Jr., 73rd), Junior Urso; Tesho Akindele (Daryl Dike, 46th), Benji Michel, Chris Mueller (Alexander Alvarado, 89th), Silvester Van der Water (Nani, 72nd).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments