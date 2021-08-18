Miami 3, Chicago 2

Chicago 1 1 — 2 Miami 1 2 — 3

First Half_1, Miami, Vassilev, 2, 34th minute; 2, Chicago, Calvo, 1 (Stojanovic), 40th.

Second Half_3, Chicago, Stojanovic, 7 (Ivanov), 48th; 4, Miami, Robinson, 3 (Higuain), 62nd; 5, Miami, Pizarro, 1 (Ulloa), 90th+3.

Goalies_Chicago, Bobby Shuttleworth, Gabriel Slonina; Miami, Nick Marsman, John McCarthy.

Yellow Cards_Gonzalez Pirez, Miami, 50th; Herbers, Chicago, 60th; Robinson, Miami, 74th; Carranza, Miami, 84th.

Referee_Baldomero Toledo. Assistant Referees_Michael Barwegen, Kevin Klinger, Rubiel Vazquez. 4th Official_Marcos De Oliveira.

A_13,196.

Lineups

Chicago_Bobby Shuttleworth; Jonathan Bornstein (Miguel Navarro, 75th), Francisco Calvo, Jhon Espinoza, Mauricio Pineda; Gaston Gimenez, Luka Stojanovic (Alvaro Medran, 90th+1); Robert Beric (Chinonso Offor, 68th), Fabian Herbers, Stanislav Ivanov (Elliot Collier, 68th), Carlos Teran (Wyatt Omsberg, 90th+2).

Miami_Nick Marsman; Nicolas Figal, Kieran Gibbs (Brek Shea, 64th), Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Christian Makoun; Gregore, Blaise Matuidi (Victor Ulloa, 77th), Lewis Morgan, Indiana Vassilev (Rodolfo Pizarro, 63rd); Gonzalo Higuain (Kelvin Leerdam, 90th+4), Robbie Robinson (Julian Carranza, 77th).

