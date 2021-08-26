Trending:
Miami 7, Washington 5

The Associated Press
August 26, 2021 10:58 pm
1 min read
      
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 39 5 12 4 3 7
Robles cf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .206
Escobar ss 5 2 2 0 0 1 .272
Soto rf 3 2 1 2 2 0 .300
Bell 1b 5 0 2 1 0 1 .245
Y.Hernandez lf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .299
Kieboom 3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .253
García 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .220
f-Adams ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .351
Barrera c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .270
Corbin p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .077
a-Thomas ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .208
M.Thompson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Parra ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .244
Murphy p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Clay p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Zimmerman ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .238
Harper p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 7 8 7 4 9
Rojas ss 3 1 1 2 2 0 .272
Aguilar 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .261
Brinson cf 2 1 0 0 0 1 .239
Sierra cf 2 1 0 0 0 1 .245
Sánchez rf 3 1 0 0 1 3 .243
Anderson 3b 3 1 2 2 1 0 .244
Alfaro c 4 1 2 3 0 0 .243
Díaz 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .195
De La Cruz lf 4 1 3 0 0 0 .353
E.Hernandez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Pruitt p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Jackson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .119
Okert p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Bender p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
e-Chisholm Jr. ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .253
Bass p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bleier p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Floro p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Washington 000 021 002_5 12 1
Miami 420 010 00x_7 8 2

a-popped out for Corbin in the 4th. b-singled for M.Thompson in the 6th. c-struck out for Pruitt in the 6th. d-struck out for Clay in the 8th. e-struck out for Bender in the 8th. f-flied out for García in the 9th.

E_García (5), Rojas (6), Brinson (1). LOB_Washington 11, Miami 6. 2B_Kieboom (3). HR_Soto (21), off E.Hernandez; Alfaro (4), off Corbin; Rojas (7), off Corbin. RBIs_Soto 2 (69), Bell (69), Y.Hernandez (21), Anderson 2 (28), Alfaro 3 (26), Rojas 2 (34). SB_Brinson (1), Sierra (8), De La Cruz (1). CS_Robles (6). S_E.Hernandez 2.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Thomas 2, Adams); Miami 5 (Rojas, Díaz 2, Sierra 2). RISP_Washington 4 for 9; Miami 4 for 9.

Runners moved up_Barrera, Aguilar, Alfaro. GIDP_Barrera.

DP_Miami 1 (Rojas, Díaz, Aguilar).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Corbin, L, 7-13 3 4 6 6 2 3 58 6.09
M.Thompson 2 3 1 0 0 1 29 3.00
Murphy 1 1 0 0 1 2 18 0.00
Clay 1 0 0 0 1 2 26 5.65
Harper 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 1.71
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
E.Hernandez, W, 1-1 5 6 2 1 1 4 83 3.63
Pruitt 1 3 1 1 0 0 14 1.93
Okert 1 1 0 0 0 2 24 2.14
Bender 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 3.06
Bass 1-3 1 2 2 1 0 8 3.99
Bleier, H, 15 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 8 3.30
Floro, S, 6-10 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 2.88

Inherited runners-scored_Bleier 2-2, Floro 2-0. HBP_Bleier (Kieboom).

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:25. A_5,447 (36,742).

