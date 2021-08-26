Miami 7, Washington 5

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|5
|12
|4
|3
|7
|
|Robles cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Escobar ss
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Soto rf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.300
|Bell 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.245
|Y.Hernandez lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.299
|Kieboom 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|García 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|f-Adams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.351
|Barrera c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.270
|Corbin p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.077
|a-Thomas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|M.Thompson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Parra ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Murphy p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Clay p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Zimmerman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Harper p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|7
|8
|7
|4
|9
|
|Rojas ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.272
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Brinson cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Sierra cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Sánchez rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.243
|Anderson 3b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.244
|Alfaro c
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.243
|Díaz 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.195
|De La Cruz lf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.353
|E.Hernandez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Pruitt p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Jackson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.119
|Okert p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Bender p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|e-Chisholm Jr. ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Bass p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bleier p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Floro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Washington
|000
|021
|002_5
|12
|1
|Miami
|420
|010
|00x_7
|8
|2
a-popped out for Corbin in the 4th. b-singled for M.Thompson in the 6th. c-struck out for Pruitt in the 6th. d-struck out for Clay in the 8th. e-struck out for Bender in the 8th. f-flied out for García in the 9th.
E_García (5), Rojas (6), Brinson (1). LOB_Washington 11, Miami 6. 2B_Kieboom (3). HR_Soto (21), off E.Hernandez; Alfaro (4), off Corbin; Rojas (7), off Corbin. RBIs_Soto 2 (69), Bell (69), Y.Hernandez (21), Anderson 2 (28), Alfaro 3 (26), Rojas 2 (34). SB_Brinson (1), Sierra (8), De La Cruz (1). CS_Robles (6). S_E.Hernandez 2.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Thomas 2, Adams); Miami 5 (Rojas, Díaz 2, Sierra 2). RISP_Washington 4 for 9; Miami 4 for 9.
Runners moved up_Barrera, Aguilar, Alfaro. GIDP_Barrera.
DP_Miami 1 (Rojas, Díaz, Aguilar).
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin, L, 7-13
|3
|
|4
|6
|6
|2
|3
|58
|6.09
|M.Thompson
|2
|
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|29
|3.00
|Murphy
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|0.00
|Clay
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|26
|5.65
|Harper
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.71
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|E.Hernandez, W, 1-1
|5
|
|6
|2
|1
|1
|4
|83
|3.63
|Pruitt
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|1.93
|Okert
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|2.14
|Bender
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|3.06
|Bass
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|8
|3.99
|Bleier, H, 15
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.30
|Floro, S, 6-10
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2.88
Inherited runners-scored_Bleier 2-2, Floro 2-0. HBP_Bleier (Kieboom).
Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_3:25. A_5,447 (36,742).
