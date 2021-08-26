Miami 7, Washington 5

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 5 12 4 3 7 Robles cf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .206 Escobar ss 5 2 2 0 0 1 .272 Soto rf 3 2 1 2 2 0 .300 Bell 1b 5 0 2 1 0 1 .245 Y.Hernandez lf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .299 Kieboom 3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .253 García 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .220 f-Adams ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .351 Barrera c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .270 Corbin p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .077 a-Thomas ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .208 M.Thompson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Parra ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .244 Murphy p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Clay p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Zimmerman ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .238 Harper p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 7 8 7 4 9 Rojas ss 3 1 1 2 2 0 .272 Aguilar 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .261 Brinson cf 2 1 0 0 0 1 .239 Sierra cf 2 1 0 0 0 1 .245 Sánchez rf 3 1 0 0 1 3 .243 Anderson 3b 3 1 2 2 1 0 .244 Alfaro c 4 1 2 3 0 0 .243 Díaz 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .195 De La Cruz lf 4 1 3 0 0 0 .353 E.Hernandez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Pruitt p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Jackson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .119 Okert p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Bender p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 e-Chisholm Jr. ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .253 Bass p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bleier p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Floro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Washington 000 021 002_5 12 1 Miami 420 010 00x_7 8 2

a-popped out for Corbin in the 4th. b-singled for M.Thompson in the 6th. c-struck out for Pruitt in the 6th. d-struck out for Clay in the 8th. e-struck out for Bender in the 8th. f-flied out for García in the 9th.

E_García (5), Rojas (6), Brinson (1). LOB_Washington 11, Miami 6. 2B_Kieboom (3). HR_Soto (21), off E.Hernandez; Alfaro (4), off Corbin; Rojas (7), off Corbin. RBIs_Soto 2 (69), Bell (69), Y.Hernandez (21), Anderson 2 (28), Alfaro 3 (26), Rojas 2 (34). SB_Brinson (1), Sierra (8), De La Cruz (1). CS_Robles (6). S_E.Hernandez 2.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Thomas 2, Adams); Miami 5 (Rojas, Díaz 2, Sierra 2). RISP_Washington 4 for 9; Miami 4 for 9.

Runners moved up_Barrera, Aguilar, Alfaro. GIDP_Barrera.

DP_Miami 1 (Rojas, Díaz, Aguilar).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Corbin, L, 7-13 3 4 6 6 2 3 58 6.09 M.Thompson 2 3 1 0 0 1 29 3.00 Murphy 1 1 0 0 1 2 18 0.00 Clay 1 0 0 0 1 2 26 5.65 Harper 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 1.71

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA E.Hernandez, W, 1-1 5 6 2 1 1 4 83 3.63 Pruitt 1 3 1 1 0 0 14 1.93 Okert 1 1 0 0 0 2 24 2.14 Bender 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 3.06 Bass 1-3 1 2 2 1 0 8 3.99 Bleier, H, 15 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 8 3.30 Floro, S, 6-10 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 2.88

Inherited runners-scored_Bleier 2-2, Floro 2-0. HBP_Bleier (Kieboom).

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:25. A_5,447 (36,742).

