On Air: Cyber Chat
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Miami Heat: All employees must be vaccinated against COVID

The Associated Press
August 20, 2021 2:36 pm
< a min read
      

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Heat announced Friday that all employees must be in the process of becoming fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 1.

Exemptions will be available for those awaiting a second dose of a two-shot vaccine or those with “a qualifying medical condition or a sincerely held religious belief,” the team said. Employees who have not met vaccination requirements by that date will not be allowed at work, and if they remain noncompliant eventually will be considered to have resigned.

The Heat said in a statement that the “stability and success of the live events industry hinges on prioritizing safety — of our players, our employees, our partners, our fans, our vendors and the media. One of the ways we can substantially minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission is to ensure our entire staff is vaccinated.”

The Heat have not yet revealed their plans for welcoming fans to home games this season.

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn about the ways agencies are seeking to disrupt, dismantle and limit the damage of cyber attacks in this free e-book.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|16 FDR Training
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Professor Janet McLeavey, the first female faculty member of the Coast Guard Academy, retires