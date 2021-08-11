Milwaukee 10, Chicago Cubs 0

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|10
|16
|9
|2
|9
|Wong 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.283
|Yelich lf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.226
|Adames ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Escobar 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.326
|Narváez c
|3
|2
|3
|4
|1
|0
|.290
|García rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|a-Taylor ph-rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.243
|Tellez 1b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.329
|b-Peterson ph-1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Cain cf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.255
|Milner p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Burnes p
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.146
|d-Bradley Jr. ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.177
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|0
|16
|Ortega cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.331
|Chirinos c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|Contreras c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Fargas cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.175
|Schwindel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.323
|Duffy 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Deichmann rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.118
|Bote 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|Romine ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Arrieta p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.095
|Rucker p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Brothers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Alcántara ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.173
|Heuer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Milwaukee
|700
|100
|002_10
|16
|0
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000_0
|4
|1
a-grounded out for García in the 1st. b-singled for Tellez in the 3rd. c-struck out for Brothers in the 8th. d-lined out for Burnes in the 9th.
E_Deichmann (1). LOB_Milwaukee 8, Chicago 3. 2B_Wong 2 (20), Cain (6), Adames (21), Peterson (7). HR_Narváez (11), off Heuer. RBIs_Yelich (30), Narváez 4 (39), García (69), Cain 2 (20), Wong (27). SF_Narváez.
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 4 (Yelich, Taylor, Cain 2, Bradley Jr.); Chicago 1 (Alcántara). RISP_Milwaukee 6 for 14; Chicago 1 for 2.
Runners moved up_Escobar, Burnes, Adames. GIDP_Taylor, Happ.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Wong, Adames, Tellez); Chicago 1 (Duffy, Schwindel).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Burnes, W, 7-4
|8
|
|4
|0
|0
|0
|15
|99
|2.23
|Milner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.97
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Arrieta, L, 5-11
|4
|11
|8
|8
|2
|3
|83
|6.88
|Rucker
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|42
|5.59
|Brothers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.81
|Heuer
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|30
|3.60
HBP_Heuer (Peterson). PB_Narváez (4).
Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Tony Randazzo.
T_2:58. A_29,619 (41,649).
