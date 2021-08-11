Milwaukee 10, Chicago Cubs 0

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 41 10 16 9 2 9 Wong 2b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .283 Yelich lf 4 2 1 1 1 1 .226 Adames ss 5 1 2 0 0 0 .300 Escobar 3b 5 1 2 0 0 2 .326 Narváez c 3 2 3 4 1 0 .290 García rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .266 a-Taylor ph-rf 5 1 2 1 0 0 .243 Tellez 1b 1 1 1 0 0 0 .329 b-Peterson ph-1b 3 0 2 0 0 1 .239 Cain cf 5 1 1 2 0 2 .255 Milner p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Burnes p 4 0 0 0 0 3 .146 d-Bradley Jr. ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .177

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 0 4 0 0 16 Ortega cf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .331 Chirinos c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .194 Contreras c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .226 Fargas cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .333 Happ lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .175 Schwindel 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .323 Duffy 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .241 Deichmann rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .118 Bote 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .202 Romine ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .296 Arrieta p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .095 Rucker p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Brothers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Alcántara ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .173 Heuer p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Milwaukee 700 100 002_10 16 0 Chicago 000 000 000_0 4 1

a-grounded out for García in the 1st. b-singled for Tellez in the 3rd. c-struck out for Brothers in the 8th. d-lined out for Burnes in the 9th.

E_Deichmann (1). LOB_Milwaukee 8, Chicago 3. 2B_Wong 2 (20), Cain (6), Adames (21), Peterson (7). HR_Narváez (11), off Heuer. RBIs_Yelich (30), Narváez 4 (39), García (69), Cain 2 (20), Wong (27). SF_Narváez.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 4 (Yelich, Taylor, Cain 2, Bradley Jr.); Chicago 1 (Alcántara). RISP_Milwaukee 6 for 14; Chicago 1 for 2.

Runners moved up_Escobar, Burnes, Adames. GIDP_Taylor, Happ.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Wong, Adames, Tellez); Chicago 1 (Duffy, Schwindel).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Burnes, W, 7-4 8 4 0 0 0 15 99 2.23 Milner 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.97

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Arrieta, L, 5-11 4 11 8 8 2 3 83 6.88 Rucker 3 2 0 0 0 5 42 5.59 Brothers 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 4.81 Heuer 1 3 2 2 0 0 30 3.60

HBP_Heuer (Peterson). PB_Narváez (4).

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_2:58. A_29,619 (41,649).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.