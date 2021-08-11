Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Milwaukee 10, Chicago Cubs 0

The Associated Press
August 11, 2021 12:44 am
1 min read
      
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 41 10 16 9 2 9
Wong 2b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .283
Yelich lf 4 2 1 1 1 1 .226
Adames ss 5 1 2 0 0 0 .300
Escobar 3b 5 1 2 0 0 2 .326
Narváez c 3 2 3 4 1 0 .290
García rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .266
a-Taylor ph-rf 5 1 2 1 0 0 .243
Tellez 1b 1 1 1 0 0 0 .329
b-Peterson ph-1b 3 0 2 0 0 1 .239
Cain cf 5 1 1 2 0 2 .255
Milner p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Burnes p 4 0 0 0 0 3 .146
d-Bradley Jr. ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .177
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 0 4 0 0 16
Ortega cf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .331
Chirinos c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .194
Contreras c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .226
Fargas cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .333
Happ lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .175
Schwindel 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .323
Duffy 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .241
Deichmann rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .118
Bote 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .202
Romine ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .296
Arrieta p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .095
Rucker p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Brothers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Alcántara ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .173
Heuer p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Milwaukee 700 100 002_10 16 0
Chicago 000 000 000_0 4 1

a-grounded out for García in the 1st. b-singled for Tellez in the 3rd. c-struck out for Brothers in the 8th. d-lined out for Burnes in the 9th.

E_Deichmann (1). LOB_Milwaukee 8, Chicago 3. 2B_Wong 2 (20), Cain (6), Adames (21), Peterson (7). HR_Narváez (11), off Heuer. RBIs_Yelich (30), Narváez 4 (39), García (69), Cain 2 (20), Wong (27). SF_Narváez.

        Insight by Hitachi Vantara Federal: USAID, GAO and ITIC explain how to future-proof and create a nimble IT modernization plan in this free webinar.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 4 (Yelich, Taylor, Cain 2, Bradley Jr.); Chicago 1 (Alcántara). RISP_Milwaukee 6 for 14; Chicago 1 for 2.

Runners moved up_Escobar, Burnes, Adames. GIDP_Taylor, Happ.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Wong, Adames, Tellez); Chicago 1 (Duffy, Schwindel).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Burnes, W, 7-4 8 4 0 0 0 15 99 2.23
Milner 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.97
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Arrieta, L, 5-11 4 11 8 8 2 3 83 6.88
Rucker 3 2 0 0 0 5 42 5.59
Brothers 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 4.81
Heuer 1 3 2 2 0 0 30 3.60

HBP_Heuer (Peterson). PB_Narváez (4).

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_2:58. A_29,619 (41,649).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|7 Advanced Sniper & Instructor...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Airmen begin African Lion humanitarian efforts