Sports News

Milwaukee 10, Chicago Cubs 0

The Associated Press
August 11, 2021 12:44 am
Milwaukee Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 41 10 16 9 Totals 30 0 4 0
Wong 2b 5 1 2 1 Ortega cf 3 0 1 0
Yelich lf 4 2 1 1 Chirinos c 1 0 0 0
Adames ss 5 1 2 0 Contreras c 2 0 0 0
Escobar 3b 5 1 2 0 Fargas cf 2 0 0 0
Narváez c 3 2 3 4 Happ lf 4 0 0 0
García rf 0 0 0 0 Schwindel 1b 3 0 0 0
Taylor ph-rf 5 1 2 1 Duffy 3b 3 0 1 0
Tellez 1b 1 1 1 0 Deichmann rf 3 0 0 0
Peterson ph-1b 3 0 2 0 Bote 2b 3 0 1 0
Cain cf 5 1 1 2 Romine ss 3 0 1 0
Milner p 0 0 0 0 Arrieta p 1 0 0 0
Burnes p 4 0 0 0 Rucker p 1 0 0 0
Brdley Jr. ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Brothers p 0 0 0 0
Alcántara ph 1 0 0 0
Heuer p 0 0 0 0
Milwaukee 700 100 002 10
Chicago 000 000 000 0

E_Deichmann (1). DP_Milwaukee 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Milwaukee 8, Chicago 3. 2B_Wong 2 (20), Cain (6), Adames (21), Peterson (7). HR_Narváez (11). SF_Narváez (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Burnes W,7-4 8 4 0 0 0 15
Milner 1 0 0 0 0 1
Chicago
Arrieta L,5-11 4 11 8 8 2 3
Rucker 3 2 0 0 0 5
Brothers 1 0 0 0 0 1
Heuer 1 3 2 2 0 0

HBP_Heuer (Peterson).

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_2:58. A_29,619 (41,649).

Sports News

