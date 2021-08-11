Milwaukee 10, Chicago Cubs 0

|Milwaukee
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|41
|10
|16
|9
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|Wong 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Ortega cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Yelich lf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Chirinos c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Adames ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Contreras c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Escobar 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Fargas cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Narváez c
|3
|2
|3
|4
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|García rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Schwindel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor ph-rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Duffy 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Tellez 1b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Deichmann rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Peterson ph-1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Bote 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Cain cf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Romine ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Milner p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arrieta p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Burnes p
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rucker p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brdley Jr. ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brothers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alcántara ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heuer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Milwaukee
|700
|100
|002
|—
|10
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_Deichmann (1). DP_Milwaukee 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Milwaukee 8, Chicago 3. 2B_Wong 2 (20), Cain (6), Adames (21), Peterson (7). HR_Narváez (11). SF_Narváez (5).
|Milwaukee
|Burnes W,7-4
|8
|
|4
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Milner
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chicago
|Arrieta L,5-11
|4
|
|11
|8
|8
|2
|3
|Rucker
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Brothers
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Heuer
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
HBP_Heuer (Peterson).
Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Tony Randazzo.
T_2:58. A_29,619 (41,649).
