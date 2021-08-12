Milwaukee 17, Chicago Cubs 4

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|47
|17
|22
|17
|4
|9
|
|Wong 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.283
|Adames ss
|6
|0
|1
|2
|0
|4
|.297
|Yelich lf
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Escobar 1b
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.346
|Urías 3b
|6
|5
|5
|5
|0
|0
|.249
|Peterson rf
|5
|3
|5
|4
|1
|0
|.265
|Piña c
|6
|3
|3
|6
|0
|0
|.160
|Bradley Jr. cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.180
|Woodruff p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.075
|a-Tellez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.324
|Strickland p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Topa p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Norris p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Hader p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Sánchez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|4
|8
|3
|4
|11
|
|Ortega cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.333
|b-Fargas ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Duffy 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|c-Schwindel ph-1b
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.364
|Wisdom 1b-3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.265
|Happ lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.176
|Bote 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.198
|An.Romine ss-p
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Chirinos c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.184
|Alcántara ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.173
|Deichmann rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.190
|Hendricks p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.073
|Meisinger p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jewell p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Rodríguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Au.Romine ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|Milwaukee
|050
|044
|301_17
|22
|3
|Chicago
|010
|000
|201_4
|8
|0
a-struck out for Woodruff in the 4th. b-grounded out for Ortega in the 7th. c-homered for Duffy in the 7th. d-struck out for Rodríguez in the 8th.
E_Woodruff (2), Urías 2 (20). LOB_Milwaukee 9, Chicago 11. 2B_Urías 3 (22), Peterson (8), Wong (21), Bradley Jr. (12), Schwindel (3). 3B_Escobar (2). HR_Peterson (5), off Hendricks; Piña (8), off Hendricks; Piña (9), off Meisinger; Urías (15), off Jewell; Urías (16), off An.Romine; Schwindel (2), off Norris; Wisdom (18), off Norris. RBIs_Urías 5 (55), Peterson 4 (25), Adames 2 (48), Piña 6 (24), Ortega (17), Schwindel (7), Wisdom (36). SB_Adames (3). S_Woodruff.
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 6 (Escobar 2, Bradley Jr., Yelich 2, Topa); Chicago 6 (Happ, Duffy 2, Jewell, An.Romine 2). RISP_Milwaukee 7 for 17; Chicago 1 for 10.
Runners moved up_Yelich, Norris, Wisdom. GIDP_Wisdom.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Adames, Wong, Escobar).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Woodruff
|3
|
|2
|1
|0
|3
|3
|74
|2.18
|Strickland, W, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|1.56
|Topa
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|0.00
|Norris
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|33
|11.12
|Hader
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|1.79
|Sánchez
|1
|
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|19
|2.79
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hendricks, L, 13-5
|4
|
|11
|9
|9
|1
|3
|97
|4.15
|Meisinger
|1
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|3
|39
|21.60
|Jewell
|1
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|31
|7.71
|Rodríguez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|5.40
|An.Romine
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|9.00
Inherited runners-scored_Jewell 1-0. HBP_Hendricks (Wong), Strickland (Chirinos). WP_Meisinger, Jewell.
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Dan Merzel.
T_4:00. A_32,502 (41,649).
