Milwaukee 17, Chicago Cubs 4

The Associated Press
August 12, 2021 6:34 pm
1 min read
      
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 47 17 22 17 4 9
Wong 2b 3 0 1 0 2 0 .283
Adames ss 6 0 1 2 0 4 .297
Yelich lf 6 2 2 0 0 0 .229
Escobar 1b 6 3 3 0 0 1 .346
Urías 3b 6 5 5 5 0 0 .249
Peterson rf 5 3 5 4 1 0 .265
Piña c 6 3 3 6 0 0 .160
Bradley Jr. cf 5 1 2 0 1 1 .180
Woodruff p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .075
a-Tellez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .324
Strickland p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Topa p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Norris p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Hader p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sánchez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 4 8 3 4 11
Ortega cf 2 0 1 1 1 0 .333
b-Fargas ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .294
Duffy 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .243
c-Schwindel ph-1b 2 2 2 1 0 0 .364
Wisdom 1b-3b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .265
Happ lf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .176
Bote 2b 4 1 0 0 1 0 .198
An.Romine ss-p 5 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Chirinos c 2 0 0 0 1 2 .184
Alcántara ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .173
Deichmann rf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .190
Hendricks p 1 0 0 0 1 1 .073
Meisinger p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jewell p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Rodríguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Au.Romine ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .100
Milwaukee 050 044 301_17 22 3
Chicago 010 000 201_4 8 0

a-struck out for Woodruff in the 4th. b-grounded out for Ortega in the 7th. c-homered for Duffy in the 7th. d-struck out for Rodríguez in the 8th.

E_Woodruff (2), Urías 2 (20). LOB_Milwaukee 9, Chicago 11. 2B_Urías 3 (22), Peterson (8), Wong (21), Bradley Jr. (12), Schwindel (3). 3B_Escobar (2). HR_Peterson (5), off Hendricks; Piña (8), off Hendricks; Piña (9), off Meisinger; Urías (15), off Jewell; Urías (16), off An.Romine; Schwindel (2), off Norris; Wisdom (18), off Norris. RBIs_Urías 5 (55), Peterson 4 (25), Adames 2 (48), Piña 6 (24), Ortega (17), Schwindel (7), Wisdom (36). SB_Adames (3). S_Woodruff.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 6 (Escobar 2, Bradley Jr., Yelich 2, Topa); Chicago 6 (Happ, Duffy 2, Jewell, An.Romine 2). RISP_Milwaukee 7 for 17; Chicago 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Yelich, Norris, Wisdom. GIDP_Wisdom.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Adames, Wong, Escobar).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Woodruff 3 2 1 0 3 3 74 2.18
Strickland, W, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 1.56
Topa 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 0.00
Norris 2 3 2 2 1 2 33 11.12
Hader 1 1 0 0 0 3 19 1.79
Sánchez 1 2 1 0 0 1 19 2.79
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hendricks, L, 13-5 4 11 9 9 1 3 97 4.15
Meisinger 1 2-3 4 4 4 1 3 39 21.60
Jewell 1 1-3 4 3 3 1 1 31 7.71
Rodríguez 1 1 0 0 1 1 18 5.40
An.Romine 1 2 1 1 0 1 15 9.00

Inherited runners-scored_Jewell 1-0. HBP_Hendricks (Wong), Strickland (Chirinos). WP_Meisinger, Jewell.

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Dan Merzel.

T_4:00. A_32,502 (41,649).

