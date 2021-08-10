On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 2

The Associated Press
August 10, 2021 5:13 pm
1 min read
      
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 4 8 4 1 4
Wong 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .282
Adames ss 3 1 2 1 1 0 .298
Escobar 1b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .297
García rf 3 1 1 2 0 0 .266
Taylor lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .240
Cain cf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .257
Urías 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .235
Piña c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .144
Peralta p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .081
Boxberger p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Yelich ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .230
Williams p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 2 8 2 2 10
Ortega cf 4 0 3 0 0 0 .331
Contreras c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .228
Happ lf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .178
1-Fargas pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .300
Wisdom 3b 3 1 1 1 1 2 .260
Deichmann rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .154
Schwindel 1b 3 0 1 1 0 2 .360
Romine ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .318
a-Bote ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .204
Alcántara 2b-ss 2 1 1 0 1 0 .176
Steele p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Megill p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Duffy ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .238
Milwaukee 000 301 0_4 8 2
Chicago 001 001 0_2 8 0

a-flied out for Romine in the 6th. b-struck out for Boxberger in the 7th. c-singled for Morgan in the 7th.

1-ran for Happ in the 7th.

E_García (5), Peralta (4). LOB_Milwaukee 5, Chicago 9. 2B_Escobar (3), Schwindel (2). HR_Adames (16), off Steele; García (20), off Steele; Cain (4), off Megill. RBIs_Adames (46), García 2 (69), Cain (18), Wisdom (33), Schwindel (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 1 (Escobar); Chicago 6 (Wisdom, Deichmann 4, Alcántara). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 2; Chicago 2 for 12.

Runners moved up_Contreras, Deichmann.

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Peralta, W, 9-3 5 1-3 5 2 2 2 8 89 2.26
Boxberger, H, 16 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 2.62
Williams, S, 2-5 1 3 0 0 0 2 22 2.45
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Steele, L, 2-1 5 5 3 3 1 1 70 2.95
Megill 1 2 1 1 0 1 22 13.50
Morgan 1 1 0 0 0 2 13 3.38

Inherited runners-scored_Boxberger 1-0. HBP_Peralta (Contreras). PB_Piña (2).

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_2:38. A_29,031 (41,649).

