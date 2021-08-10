Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 2

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|4
|8
|4
|1
|4
|
|Wong 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.282
|Adames ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.298
|Escobar 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|García rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.266
|Taylor lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Cain cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.257
|Urías 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Piña c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.144
|Peralta p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.081
|Boxberger p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Yelich ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Williams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|2
|8
|2
|2
|10
|
|Ortega cf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.331
|Contreras c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.178
|1-Fargas pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Wisdom 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.260
|Deichmann rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|Schwindel 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.360
|Romine ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.318
|a-Bote ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Alcántara 2b-ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.176
|Steele p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Megill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Duffy ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Milwaukee
|000
|301
|0_4
|8
|2
|Chicago
|001
|001
|0_2
|8
|0
a-flied out for Romine in the 6th. b-struck out for Boxberger in the 7th. c-singled for Morgan in the 7th.
1-ran for Happ in the 7th.
E_García (5), Peralta (4). LOB_Milwaukee 5, Chicago 9. 2B_Escobar (3), Schwindel (2). HR_Adames (16), off Steele; García (20), off Steele; Cain (4), off Megill. RBIs_Adames (46), García 2 (69), Cain (18), Wisdom (33), Schwindel (6).
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 1 (Escobar); Chicago 6 (Wisdom, Deichmann 4, Alcántara). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 2; Chicago 2 for 12.
Runners moved up_Contreras, Deichmann.
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peralta, W, 9-3
|5
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|8
|89
|2.26
|Boxberger, H, 16
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.62
|Williams, S, 2-5
|1
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|2.45
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Steele, L, 2-1
|5
|
|5
|3
|3
|1
|1
|70
|2.95
|Megill
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|22
|13.50
|Morgan
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|3.38
Inherited runners-scored_Boxberger 1-0. HBP_Peralta (Contreras). PB_Piña (2).
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_2:38. A_29,031 (41,649).
