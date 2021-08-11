On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

Milwaukee 6, Chicago Cubs 3

The Associated Press
August 11, 2021 12:44 am
1 min read
      
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 6 8 6 2 5
Yelich lf 4 0 0 1 0 0 .226
Adames ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .298
Narváez c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .283
Escobar 3b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .317
Tellez 1b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .319
Urías 2b 3 1 2 1 0 0 .239
Peterson rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .230
Bradley Jr. cf 3 1 1 1 0 2 .177
Ashby p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Taylor ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .239
Strickland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Curtiss p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sánchez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-García ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .266
Cousins p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Wong ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .281
Perdomo p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Suter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 3 7 3 3 11
Bote 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .200
Duffy 3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .239
Wisdom lf 3 2 2 2 1 0 .267
Schwindel 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .357
Ortega cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .331
Chirinos c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .200
Fargas rf 3 0 2 1 0 1 .385
Romine ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .292
f-Contreras ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .227
Wick p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mills p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .053
Brothers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Happ ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .178
Winkler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Ryan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Jewell p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Deichmann ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .143
Rodríguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Alcántara ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .174
Milwaukee 000 060 0_6 8 1
Chicago 000 101 1_3 7 0

a- for Ashby in the 3rd. b-struck out for Brothers in the 3rd. c-walked for Sánchez in the 5th. d-struck out for Jewell in the 5th. e-lined out for Cousins in the 6th. f-struck out for Romine in the 6th.

E_Narváez (6). LOB_Milwaukee 4, Chicago 7. 2B_Urías (19), Bradley Jr. (11), Wisdom (7). HR_Wisdom (17), off Curtiss. RBIs_Bradley Jr. (29), Yelich (29), Narváez (35), Escobar (7), Tellez (18), Urías (50), Wisdom 2 (35), Fargas (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 1 (Peterson); Chicago 5 (Romine, Fargas, Contreras 2, Schwindel). RISP_Milwaukee 5 for 8; Chicago 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Peterson, Yelich.

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ashby 2 2 0 0 0 1 23 13.50
Strickland 1 0 0 0 0 3 16 1.65
Curtiss 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 15 12.46
Sánchez, W, 1-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 1 2.95
Cousins 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 0.00
Perdomo 2-3 1 1 1 3 2 32 6.35
Suter 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 23 2.86
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Mills 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 40 4.27
Brothers 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 4.93
Winkler, L, 1-3 1 1-3 3 3 3 1 0 34 3.20
Ryan 1-3 1 2 2 1 0 9 6.75
Jewell 1-3 3 1 1 0 0 16 4.76
Rodríguez 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 6.75
Wick 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Sánchez 1-0, Suter 3-0, Ryan 2-2, Jewell 2-2. IBB_off Ryan (Adames). WP_Ryan.

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T_2:55. A_28,674 (41,649).

Sports News

