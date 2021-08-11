Milwaukee 6, Chicago Cubs 3

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|6
|8
|6
|2
|5
|
|Yelich lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.226
|Adames ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.298
|Narváez c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.283
|Escobar 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.317
|Tellez 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.319
|Urías 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.239
|Peterson rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.177
|Ashby p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Taylor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Strickland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Curtiss p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Sánchez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-García ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|Cousins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Wong ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Perdomo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Suter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|3
|7
|3
|3
|11
|
|Bote 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Duffy 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Wisdom lf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.267
|Schwindel 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.357
|Ortega cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.331
|Chirinos c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Fargas rf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.385
|Romine ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|f-Contreras ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Wick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Mills p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.053
|Brothers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Happ ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.178
|Winkler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Ryan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Jewell p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Deichmann ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Rodríguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Alcántara ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|Milwaukee
|000
|060
|0_6
|8
|1
|Chicago
|000
|101
|1_3
|7
|0
a- for Ashby in the 3rd. b-struck out for Brothers in the 3rd. c-walked for Sánchez in the 5th. d-struck out for Jewell in the 5th. e-lined out for Cousins in the 6th. f-struck out for Romine in the 6th.
E_Narváez (6). LOB_Milwaukee 4, Chicago 7. 2B_Urías (19), Bradley Jr. (11), Wisdom (7). HR_Wisdom (17), off Curtiss. RBIs_Bradley Jr. (29), Yelich (29), Narváez (35), Escobar (7), Tellez (18), Urías (50), Wisdom 2 (35), Fargas (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 1 (Peterson); Chicago 5 (Romine, Fargas, Contreras 2, Schwindel). RISP_Milwaukee 5 for 8; Chicago 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Peterson, Yelich.
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ashby
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|13.50
|Strickland
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|1.65
|Curtiss
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|12.46
|Sánchez, W, 1-0
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2.95
|Cousins
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|0.00
|Perdomo
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|32
|6.35
|Suter
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|23
|2.86
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mills
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|40
|4.27
|Brothers
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|4.93
|Winkler, L, 1-3
|1
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|34
|3.20
|Ryan
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|9
|6.75
|Jewell
|
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16
|4.76
|Rodríguez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|6.75
|Wick
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Sánchez 1-0, Suter 3-0, Ryan 2-2, Jewell 2-2. IBB_off Ryan (Adames). WP_Ryan.
Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Charlie Ramos.
T_2:55. A_28,674 (41,649).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments