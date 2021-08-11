Milwaukee 6, Chicago Cubs 3

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 6 8 6 2 5 Yelich lf 4 0 0 1 0 0 .226 Adames ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .298 Narváez c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .283 Escobar 3b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .317 Tellez 1b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .319 Urías 2b 3 1 2 1 0 0 .239 Peterson rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .230 Bradley Jr. cf 3 1 1 1 0 2 .177 Ashby p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Taylor ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .239 Strickland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Curtiss p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Sánchez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-García ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .266 Cousins p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Wong ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .281 Perdomo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Suter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 3 7 3 3 11 Bote 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .200 Duffy 3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .239 Wisdom lf 3 2 2 2 1 0 .267 Schwindel 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .357 Ortega cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .331 Chirinos c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .200 Fargas rf 3 0 2 1 0 1 .385 Romine ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .292 f-Contreras ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .227 Wick p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Mills p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .053 Brothers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Happ ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .178 Winkler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Ryan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Jewell p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Deichmann ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .143 Rodríguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Alcántara ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .174

Milwaukee 000 060 0_6 8 1 Chicago 000 101 1_3 7 0

a- for Ashby in the 3rd. b-struck out for Brothers in the 3rd. c-walked for Sánchez in the 5th. d-struck out for Jewell in the 5th. e-lined out for Cousins in the 6th. f-struck out for Romine in the 6th.

E_Narváez (6). LOB_Milwaukee 4, Chicago 7. 2B_Urías (19), Bradley Jr. (11), Wisdom (7). HR_Wisdom (17), off Curtiss. RBIs_Bradley Jr. (29), Yelich (29), Narváez (35), Escobar (7), Tellez (18), Urías (50), Wisdom 2 (35), Fargas (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 1 (Peterson); Chicago 5 (Romine, Fargas, Contreras 2, Schwindel). RISP_Milwaukee 5 for 8; Chicago 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Peterson, Yelich.

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ashby 2 2 0 0 0 1 23 13.50 Strickland 1 0 0 0 0 3 16 1.65 Curtiss 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 15 12.46 Sánchez, W, 1-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 1 2.95 Cousins 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 0.00 Perdomo 2-3 1 1 1 3 2 32 6.35 Suter 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 23 2.86

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Mills 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 40 4.27 Brothers 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 4.93 Winkler, L, 1-3 1 1-3 3 3 3 1 0 34 3.20 Ryan 1-3 1 2 2 1 0 9 6.75 Jewell 1-3 3 1 1 0 0 16 4.76 Rodríguez 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 6.75 Wick 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Sánchez 1-0, Suter 3-0, Ryan 2-2, Jewell 2-2. IBB_off Ryan (Adames). WP_Ryan.

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T_2:55. A_28,674 (41,649).

