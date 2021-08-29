On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Sports News

Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 2

The Associated Press
August 29, 2021 5:23 pm
< a min read
      
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 6 9 6 4 9
Wong 2b 5 0 2 2 0 2 .286
Adames dh 4 0 0 0 1 2 .291
Yelich lf 4 1 2 0 1 0 .255
Narváez c 4 1 0 0 1 2 .285
Tellez 1b 4 1 1 3 0 1 .276
Urías ss 3 1 1 1 1 0 .244
Peterson rf 3 1 0 0 0 2 .266
Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .176
Reyes 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .206
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 2 6 2 1 13
Buxton cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .333
Polanco 2b-ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .274
Refsnyder rf 2 1 0 0 1 0 .260
b-Gordon ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .234
Donaldson dh 4 0 2 0 0 1 .256
Sanó 1b 4 1 2 2 0 2 .222
Rooker lf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .185
Jeffers c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .203
Astudillo 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .258
Simmons ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .222
a-Arraez ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .302
Milwaukee 013 200 000_6 9 0
Minnesota 000 200 000_2 6 0

a-grounded out for Simmons in the 7th. b-struck out for Refsnyder in the 8th.

LOB_Milwaukee 7, Minnesota 5. 2B_Bradley Jr. (13), Yelich (15), Reyes (4), Wong 2 (25), Polanco (27). HR_Urías (18), off Jax; Tellez (7), off Jax; Sanó (23), off Ashby. RBIs_Urías (58), Tellez 3 (23), Wong 2 (40), Sanó 2 (61).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 4 (Reyes, Narváez, Adames, Wong); Minnesota 2 (Donaldson, Astudillo). RISP_Milwaukee 2 for 8; Minnesota 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Refsnyder, Jeffers. GIDP_Narváez.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Simmons, Astudillo, Sanó).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ashby, W, 1-0 5 3 2 2 1 4 73 3.95
Strickland 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 1.40
Boxberger 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 2.29
Williams 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 2.05
Hader 1 1 0 0 0 3 17 1.54
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Jax, L, 3-3 5 6 6 6 3 5 100 6.71
Gibaut 3 3 0 0 1 2 33 0.00
Garza Jr. 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 3.10

HBP_Jax (Peterson).

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_2:52. A_26,186 (38,544).

Sports News

