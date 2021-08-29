Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 2

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 6 9 6 4 9 Wong 2b 5 0 2 2 0 2 .286 Adames dh 4 0 0 0 1 2 .291 Yelich lf 4 1 2 0 1 0 .255 Narváez c 4 1 0 0 1 2 .285 Tellez 1b 4 1 1 3 0 1 .276 Urías ss 3 1 1 1 1 0 .244 Peterson rf 3 1 0 0 0 2 .266 Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .176 Reyes 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .206

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 2 6 2 1 13 Buxton cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .333 Polanco 2b-ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .274 Refsnyder rf 2 1 0 0 1 0 .260 b-Gordon ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .234 Donaldson dh 4 0 2 0 0 1 .256 Sanó 1b 4 1 2 2 0 2 .222 Rooker lf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .185 Jeffers c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .203 Astudillo 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .258 Simmons ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .222 a-Arraez ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .302

Milwaukee 013 200 000_6 9 0 Minnesota 000 200 000_2 6 0

a-grounded out for Simmons in the 7th. b-struck out for Refsnyder in the 8th.

LOB_Milwaukee 7, Minnesota 5. 2B_Bradley Jr. (13), Yelich (15), Reyes (4), Wong 2 (25), Polanco (27). HR_Urías (18), off Jax; Tellez (7), off Jax; Sanó (23), off Ashby. RBIs_Urías (58), Tellez 3 (23), Wong 2 (40), Sanó 2 (61).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 4 (Reyes, Narváez, Adames, Wong); Minnesota 2 (Donaldson, Astudillo). RISP_Milwaukee 2 for 8; Minnesota 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Refsnyder, Jeffers. GIDP_Narváez.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Simmons, Astudillo, Sanó).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ashby, W, 1-0 5 3 2 2 1 4 73 3.95 Strickland 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 1.40 Boxberger 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 2.29 Williams 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 2.05 Hader 1 1 0 0 0 3 17 1.54

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Jax, L, 3-3 5 6 6 6 3 5 100 6.71 Gibaut 3 3 0 0 1 2 33 0.00 Garza Jr. 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 3.10

HBP_Jax (Peterson).

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_2:52. A_26,186 (38,544).

