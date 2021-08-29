Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 2

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|6
|9
|6
|4
|9
|
|Wong 2b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.286
|Adames dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.291
|Yelich lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.255
|Narváez c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.285
|Tellez 1b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.276
|Urías ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.244
|Peterson rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Reyes 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|1
|13
|
|Buxton cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|Polanco 2b-ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Refsnyder rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.260
|b-Gordon ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Donaldson dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Sanó 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.222
|Rooker lf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.185
|Jeffers c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.203
|Astudillo 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Simmons ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|a-Arraez ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Milwaukee
|013
|200
|000_6
|9
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|200
|000_2
|6
|0
a-grounded out for Simmons in the 7th. b-struck out for Refsnyder in the 8th.
LOB_Milwaukee 7, Minnesota 5. 2B_Bradley Jr. (13), Yelich (15), Reyes (4), Wong 2 (25), Polanco (27). HR_Urías (18), off Jax; Tellez (7), off Jax; Sanó (23), off Ashby. RBIs_Urías (58), Tellez 3 (23), Wong 2 (40), Sanó 2 (61).
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 4 (Reyes, Narváez, Adames, Wong); Minnesota 2 (Donaldson, Astudillo). RISP_Milwaukee 2 for 8; Minnesota 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Refsnyder, Jeffers. GIDP_Narváez.
DP_Minnesota 1 (Simmons, Astudillo, Sanó).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ashby, W, 1-0
|5
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|4
|73
|3.95
|Strickland
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|1.40
|Boxberger
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|2.29
|Williams
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|2.05
|Hader
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|1.54
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Jax, L, 3-3
|5
|
|6
|6
|6
|3
|5
|100
|6.71
|Gibaut
|3
|
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|33
|0.00
|Garza Jr.
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|3.10
HBP_Jax (Peterson).
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T_2:52. A_26,186 (38,544).
