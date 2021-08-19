On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 4

The Associated Press
August 19, 2021 12:07 am
1 min read
      
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 39 6 8 4 2 13
Wong 2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .283
Adames ss 3 1 1 1 2 2 .300
Yelich lf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .238
Escobar 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .256
Norris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Hader p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Peterson ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .275
Williams p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Narváez c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .288
Piña c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .167
A.García rf 4 2 2 2 0 0 .274
Tellez 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .325
Bradley Jr. cf 4 1 0 0 0 2 .176
Peralta p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .079
Strickland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Taylor ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .248
Cousins p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Suter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Sánchez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Urías ph-3b 2 1 0 0 0 1 .245
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 4 8 4 4 11
Edman 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .254
Goldschmidt 1b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .279
Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .261
Sosa 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .259
O’Neill lf 5 2 2 1 0 2 .270
Molina c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .256
Nootbaar rf 4 0 1 1 1 1 .222
DeJong ss 3 0 0 0 2 1 .199
Bader cf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .265
Flaherty p 1 0 0 0 1 0 .118
b-Rondón ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .263
Cabrera p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Dean ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .207
Reyes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Milwaukee 000 110 001 3_6 8 0
St. Louis 210 000 000 1_4 8 3

a-pinch hit for Strickland in the 5th. b-struck out for Flaherty in the 6th. c-struck out for Sánchez in the 8th. d-struck out for Gallegos in the 8th. e-singled for Hader in the 10th.

E_Flaherty (1), Reyes (2), Nootbaar (1). LOB_Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 11. 2B_Goldschmidt 2 (22), Edman (30). HR_Adames (17), off Flaherty; A.García (22), off Flaherty; A.García (23), off Reyes. RBIs_Adames (49), A.García 2 (72), Yelich (32), O’Neill (44), Nootbaar (8), Goldschmidt (69), Molina (49). SB_Wong (9).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 3 (Wong, Escobar, Piña); St. Louis 4 (DeJong, Arenado, Edman, Dean). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 10; St. Louis 4 for 10.

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Peralta 2 5 3 3 0 2 43 2.45
Strickland 2 0 0 0 2 0 32 1.33
Cousins 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 0.00
Suter 1 1 0 0 1 1 12 2.76
Sánchez 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 3.05
Norris 1 0 0 0 1 2 17 9.45
Hader, W, 4-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 1.66
Williams, S, 3-6 1 1 1 0 0 2 18 2.23
St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Flaherty 6 4 2 2 1 8 92 2.68
Cabrera, H, 21 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 3.02
Gallegos, H, 20 1 1 0 0 1 2 26 3.12
Reyes, L, 5-6, BS, 27-29 2 3 4 1 0 3 32 2.47

HBP_Peralta (Molina), Hader (Edman). WP_Norris, Reyes.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Alan Porter; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_4:03. A_25,938 (45,494).

