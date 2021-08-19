Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 4

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 6 8 4 2 13 Wong 2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .283 Adames ss 3 1 1 1 2 2 .300 Yelich lf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .238 Escobar 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .256 Norris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Hader p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Peterson ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .275 Williams p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Narváez c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .288 Piña c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .167 A.García rf 4 2 2 2 0 0 .274 Tellez 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .325 Bradley Jr. cf 4 1 0 0 0 2 .176 Peralta p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .079 Strickland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Taylor ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .248 Cousins p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Suter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Sánchez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Urías ph-3b 2 1 0 0 0 1 .245

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 4 8 4 4 11 Edman 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .254 Goldschmidt 1b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .279 Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .261 Sosa 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .259 O’Neill lf 5 2 2 1 0 2 .270 Molina c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .256 Nootbaar rf 4 0 1 1 1 1 .222 DeJong ss 3 0 0 0 2 1 .199 Bader cf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .265 Flaherty p 1 0 0 0 1 0 .118 b-Rondón ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .263 Cabrera p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Dean ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .207 Reyes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Milwaukee 000 110 001 3_6 8 0 St. Louis 210 000 000 1_4 8 3

a-pinch hit for Strickland in the 5th. b-struck out for Flaherty in the 6th. c-struck out for Sánchez in the 8th. d-struck out for Gallegos in the 8th. e-singled for Hader in the 10th.

E_Flaherty (1), Reyes (2), Nootbaar (1). LOB_Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 11. 2B_Goldschmidt 2 (22), Edman (30). HR_Adames (17), off Flaherty; A.García (22), off Flaherty; A.García (23), off Reyes. RBIs_Adames (49), A.García 2 (72), Yelich (32), O’Neill (44), Nootbaar (8), Goldschmidt (69), Molina (49). SB_Wong (9).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 3 (Wong, Escobar, Piña); St. Louis 4 (DeJong, Arenado, Edman, Dean). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 10; St. Louis 4 for 10.

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Peralta 2 5 3 3 0 2 43 2.45 Strickland 2 0 0 0 2 0 32 1.33 Cousins 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 0.00 Suter 1 1 0 0 1 1 12 2.76 Sánchez 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 3.05 Norris 1 0 0 0 1 2 17 9.45 Hader, W, 4-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 1.66 Williams, S, 3-6 1 1 1 0 0 2 18 2.23

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Flaherty 6 4 2 2 1 8 92 2.68 Cabrera, H, 21 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 3.02 Gallegos, H, 20 1 1 0 0 1 2 26 3.12 Reyes, L, 5-6, BS, 27-29 2 3 4 1 0 3 32 2.47

HBP_Peralta (Molina), Hader (Edman). WP_Norris, Reyes.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Alan Porter; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_4:03. A_25,938 (45,494).

