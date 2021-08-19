Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 4

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|6
|8
|4
|2
|13
|
|Wong 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Adames ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|.300
|Yelich lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.238
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Norris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Hader p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Peterson ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Williams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Narváez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.288
|Piña c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|A.García rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.274
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.325
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.176
|Peralta p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.079
|Strickland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Taylor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Cousins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Suter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Sánchez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Urías ph-3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|4
|8
|4
|4
|11
|
|Edman 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Goldschmidt 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.279
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.261
|Sosa 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|O’Neill lf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.270
|Molina c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.256
|Nootbaar rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.222
|DeJong ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.199
|Bader cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Flaherty p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.118
|b-Rondón ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Cabrera p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gallegos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Dean ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Reyes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Milwaukee
|000
|110
|001
|3_6
|8
|0
|St. Louis
|210
|000
|000
|1_4
|8
|3
a-pinch hit for Strickland in the 5th. b-struck out for Flaherty in the 6th. c-struck out for Sánchez in the 8th. d-struck out for Gallegos in the 8th. e-singled for Hader in the 10th.
E_Flaherty (1), Reyes (2), Nootbaar (1). LOB_Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 11. 2B_Goldschmidt 2 (22), Edman (30). HR_Adames (17), off Flaherty; A.García (22), off Flaherty; A.García (23), off Reyes. RBIs_Adames (49), A.García 2 (72), Yelich (32), O’Neill (44), Nootbaar (8), Goldschmidt (69), Molina (49). SB_Wong (9).
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 3 (Wong, Escobar, Piña); St. Louis 4 (DeJong, Arenado, Edman, Dean). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 10; St. Louis 4 for 10.
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peralta
|2
|
|5
|3
|3
|0
|2
|43
|2.45
|Strickland
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|32
|1.33
|Cousins
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|0.00
|Suter
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|2.76
|Sánchez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.05
|Norris
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|9.45
|Hader, W, 4-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.66
|Williams, S, 3-6
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2.23
|St. Louis
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flaherty
|6
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|8
|92
|2.68
|Cabrera, H, 21
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3.02
|Gallegos, H, 20
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|26
|3.12
|Reyes, L, 5-6, BS, 27-29
|2
|
|3
|4
|1
|0
|3
|32
|2.47
HBP_Peralta (Molina), Hader (Edman). WP_Norris, Reyes.
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Alan Porter; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_4:03. A_25,938 (45,494).
