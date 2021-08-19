Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 4

Milwaukee St. Louis ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 39 6 8 4 Totals 38 4 8 4 Wong 2b 5 0 1 0 Edman 2b 4 1 1 0 Adames ss 3 1 1 1 Goldschmidt 1b 5 1 2 1 Yelich lf 5 1 1 1 Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0 Escobar 3b 4 0 1 0 Sosa 3b 1 0 0 0 Norris p 0 0 0 0 O’Neill lf 5 2 2 1 Hader p 0 0 0 0 Molina c 4 0 1 1 Peterson ph 1 0 1 0 Nootbaar rf 4 0 1 1 Williams p 0 0 0 0 DeJong ss 3 0 0 0 Narváez c 4 0 0 0 Bader cf 5 0 1 0 Piña c 1 0 0 0 Flaherty p 1 0 0 0 A.García rf 4 2 2 2 Rondón ph 1 0 0 0 Tellez 1b 4 0 1 0 Cabrera p 0 0 0 0 Bradley Jr. cf 4 1 0 0 Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 Peralta p 1 0 0 0 Dean ph 1 0 0 0 Strickland p 0 0 0 0 Reyes p 0 0 0 0 Taylor ph 1 0 0 0 Cousins p 0 0 0 0 Suter p 0 0 0 0 Sánchez p 0 0 0 0 Urías ph-3b 2 1 0 0

Milwaukee 000 110 001 3 — 6 St. Louis 210 000 000 1 — 4

E_Flaherty (1), Reyes (2), Nootbaar (1). LOB_Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 11. 2B_Goldschmidt 2 (22), Edman (30). HR_Adames (17), A.García 2 (23). SB_Wong (9).

IP H R ER BB SO

Milwaukee Peralta 2 5 3 3 0 2 Strickland 2 0 0 0 2 0 Cousins 1 0 0 0 0 2 Suter 1 1 0 0 1 1 Sánchez 1 1 0 0 0 1 Norris 1 0 0 0 1 2 Hader W,4-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 Williams S,3-6 1 1 1 0 0 2

St. Louis Flaherty 6 4 2 2 1 8 Cabrera H,21 1 0 0 0 0 0 Gallegos H,20 1 1 0 0 1 2 Reyes L,5-6 BS,27-29 2 3 4 1 0 3

HBP_Peralta (Molina), Hader (Edman). WP_Norris, Reyes.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Alan Porter; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_4:03. A_25,938 (45,494).

