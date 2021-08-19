Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 4

|Milwaukee
|St. Louis
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|39
|6
|8
|4
|Totals
|38
|4
|8
|4
|Wong 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Edman 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Adames ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Goldschmidt 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Yelich lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Sosa 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Norris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|O’Neill lf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Hader p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Molina c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Peterson ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Nootbaar rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Williams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|DeJong ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Narváez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bader cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Piña c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Flaherty p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.García rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Rondón ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cabrera p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Gallegos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Peralta p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dean ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Strickland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Reyes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cousins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Suter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sánchez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Urías ph-3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|110
|001
|3
|—
|6
|St. Louis
|210
|000
|000
|1
|—
|4
E_Flaherty (1), Reyes (2), Nootbaar (1). LOB_Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 11. 2B_Goldschmidt 2 (22), Edman (30). HR_Adames (17), A.García 2 (23). SB_Wong (9).
|Milwaukee
|Peralta
|2
|
|5
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Strickland
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Cousins
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Suter
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Sánchez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Norris
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Hader W,4-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Williams S,3-6
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Flaherty
|6
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|8
|Cabrera H,21
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gallegos H,20
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Reyes L,5-6 BS,27-29
|2
|
|3
|4
|1
|0
|3
HBP_Peralta (Molina), Hader (Edman). WP_Norris, Reyes.
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Alan Porter; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_4:03. A_25,938 (45,494).
