Minnesota 3, Detroit 2

|Minnesota
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|Arraez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Baddoo lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Buxton cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Schoop 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Polanco 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Donaldson dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kepler rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Haase c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Sanó 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|W.Castro pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gordon lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|H.Castro 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Refsnyder ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Reyes rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Jeffers c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Grossman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Simmons ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Short ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Hill cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Minnesota
|000
|300
|000
|—
|3
|Detroit
|001
|010
|000
|—
|2
E_Colomé (3). DP_Minnesota 2, Detroit 1. LOB_Minnesota 4, Detroit 5. 2B_Buxton (12), Kepler (18), Donaldson (19), Baddoo (19), H.Castro (7). HR_Donaldson (21), Hill (2).
|Minnesota
|Ober W,2-2
|6
|
|5
|2
|2
|0
|5
|Alcala H,7
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Colomé S,10-16
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Detroit
|Mize L,7-7
|6
|
|5
|3
|3
|1
|4
|Lange
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Del Pozo
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jiménez
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Ober, Mize.
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Sean Barber.
T_2:42. A_13,425 (41,083).
