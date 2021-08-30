Minnesota 3, Detroit 2

Minnesota Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 3 6 3 Totals 34 2 8 2 Arraez 3b 4 0 0 0 Baddoo lf 4 0 1 0 Buxton cf 4 1 1 0 Schoop 1b 4 0 0 0 Polanco 2b 4 1 1 1 Candelario 3b 4 0 0 0 Donaldson dh 4 1 2 2 Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0 Kepler rf 3 0 1 0 Haase c 4 0 1 0 Sanó 1b 4 0 0 0 W.Castro pr 0 0 0 0 Gordon lf 3 0 0 0 H.Castro 2b 4 1 2 0 Refsnyder ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Reyes rf 3 0 1 0 Jeffers c 2 0 0 0 Grossman ph 1 0 0 0 Simmons ss 3 0 1 0 Short ss 3 0 1 1 Hill cf 3 1 2 1

Minnesota 000 300 000 — 3 Detroit 001 010 000 — 2

E_Colomé (3). DP_Minnesota 2, Detroit 1. LOB_Minnesota 4, Detroit 5. 2B_Buxton (12), Kepler (18), Donaldson (19), Baddoo (19), H.Castro (7). HR_Donaldson (21), Hill (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Minnesota Ober W,2-2 6 5 2 2 0 5 Alcala H,7 2 2 0 0 0 2 Colomé S,10-16 1 1 0 0 0 0

Detroit Mize L,7-7 6 5 3 3 1 4 Lange 2 1 0 0 1 2 Del Pozo 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Jiménez 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Ober, Mize.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Sean Barber.

T_2:42. A_13,425 (41,083).

