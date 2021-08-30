Minnesota 3, Detroit 2

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 3 6 3 2 7 Arraez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .299 Buxton cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .331 Polanco 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .273 Donaldson dh 4 1 2 2 0 0 .259 Kepler rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .210 Sanó 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .219 Gordon lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .228 a-Refsnyder ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .257 Jeffers c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .201 Simmons ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .223

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 2 8 2 0 7 Baddoo lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .258 Schoop 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .282 Candelario 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .272 Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .249 Haase c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .239 1-W.Castro pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .216 H.Castro 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .273 Reyes rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .233 b-Grossman ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .236 Short ss 3 0 1 1 0 0 .146 Hill cf 3 1 2 1 0 0 .260

Minnesota 000 300 000_3 6 1 Detroit 001 010 000_2 8 0

a-popped out for Gordon in the 9th. b-flied out for Reyes in the 9th.

1-ran for Haase in the 9th.

E_Colomé (3). LOB_Minnesota 4, Detroit 5. 2B_Buxton (12), Kepler (18), Donaldson (19), Baddoo (19), H.Castro (7). HR_Donaldson (21), off Mize; Hill (2), off Ober. RBIs_Polanco (77), Donaldson 2 (59), Hill (10), Short (20).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 2 (Gordon, Sanó, Arraez); Detroit 2 (Schoop, Baddoo, Grossman). RISP_Minnesota 1 for 5; Detroit 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Reyes. GIDP_Arraez, Cabrera, Baddoo.

DP_Minnesota 2 (Simmons, Sanó; Simmons, Polanco, Sanó); Detroit 1 (H.Castro, Short, Schoop).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ober, W, 2-2 6 5 2 2 0 5 77 3.98 Alcala, H, 7 2 2 0 0 0 2 25 4.79 Colomé, S, 10-16 1 1 0 0 0 0 23 4.26

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Mize, L, 7-7 6 5 3 3 1 4 79 3.59 Lange 2 1 0 0 1 2 29 5.32 Del Pozo 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 18.00 Jiménez 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 5.87

WP_Ober, Mize.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Sean Barber.

T_2:42. A_13,425 (41,083).

