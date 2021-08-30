On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Minnesota 3, Detroit 2

The Associated Press
August 30, 2021 5:07 pm
1 min read
      
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 3 6 3 2 7
Arraez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .299
Buxton cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .331
Polanco 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .273
Donaldson dh 4 1 2 2 0 0 .259
Kepler rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .210
Sanó 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .219
Gordon lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .228
a-Refsnyder ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .257
Jeffers c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .201
Simmons ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .223
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 2 8 2 0 7
Baddoo lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .258
Schoop 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .282
Candelario 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .272
Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .249
Haase c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .239
1-W.Castro pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .216
H.Castro 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .273
Reyes rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .233
b-Grossman ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .236
Short ss 3 0 1 1 0 0 .146
Hill cf 3 1 2 1 0 0 .260
Minnesota 000 300 000_3 6 1
Detroit 001 010 000_2 8 0

a-popped out for Gordon in the 9th. b-flied out for Reyes in the 9th.

1-ran for Haase in the 9th.

E_Colomé (3). LOB_Minnesota 4, Detroit 5. 2B_Buxton (12), Kepler (18), Donaldson (19), Baddoo (19), H.Castro (7). HR_Donaldson (21), off Mize; Hill (2), off Ober. RBIs_Polanco (77), Donaldson 2 (59), Hill (10), Short (20).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 2 (Gordon, Sanó, Arraez); Detroit 2 (Schoop, Baddoo, Grossman). RISP_Minnesota 1 for 5; Detroit 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Reyes. GIDP_Arraez, Cabrera, Baddoo.

DP_Minnesota 2 (Simmons, Sanó; Simmons, Polanco, Sanó); Detroit 1 (H.Castro, Short, Schoop).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ober, W, 2-2 6 5 2 2 0 5 77 3.98
Alcala, H, 7 2 2 0 0 0 2 25 4.79
Colomé, S, 10-16 1 1 0 0 0 0 23 4.26
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Mize, L, 7-7 6 5 3 3 1 4 79 3.59
Lange 2 1 0 0 1 2 29 5.32
Del Pozo 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 18.00
Jiménez 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 5.87

WP_Ober, Mize.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Sean Barber.

T_2:42. A_13,425 (41,083).

