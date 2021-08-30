Minnesota 3, Detroit 2

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|2
|7
|
|Arraez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.299
|Buxton cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.331
|Polanco 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.273
|Donaldson dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.259
|Kepler rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.210
|Sanó 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.219
|Gordon lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|a-Refsnyder ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Jeffers c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.201
|Simmons ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|0
|7
|
|Baddoo lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Schoop 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.282
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|Haase c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|1-W.Castro pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|H.Castro 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Reyes rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|b-Grossman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Short ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.146
|Hill cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.260
|Minnesota
|000
|300
|000_3
|6
|1
|Detroit
|001
|010
|000_2
|8
|0
a-popped out for Gordon in the 9th. b-flied out for Reyes in the 9th.
1-ran for Haase in the 9th.
E_Colomé (3). LOB_Minnesota 4, Detroit 5. 2B_Buxton (12), Kepler (18), Donaldson (19), Baddoo (19), H.Castro (7). HR_Donaldson (21), off Mize; Hill (2), off Ober. RBIs_Polanco (77), Donaldson 2 (59), Hill (10), Short (20).
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 2 (Gordon, Sanó, Arraez); Detroit 2 (Schoop, Baddoo, Grossman). RISP_Minnesota 1 for 5; Detroit 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Reyes. GIDP_Arraez, Cabrera, Baddoo.
DP_Minnesota 2 (Simmons, Sanó; Simmons, Polanco, Sanó); Detroit 1 (H.Castro, Short, Schoop).
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ober, W, 2-2
|6
|
|5
|2
|2
|0
|5
|77
|3.98
|Alcala, H, 7
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|4.79
|Colomé, S, 10-16
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|4.26
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mize, L, 7-7
|6
|
|5
|3
|3
|1
|4
|79
|3.59
|Lange
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|29
|5.32
|Del Pozo
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18.00
|Jiménez
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|5.87
WP_Ober, Mize.
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Sean Barber.
T_2:42. A_13,425 (41,083).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments