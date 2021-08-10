On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Minnesota 4, Chicago White Sox 3

The Associated Press
August 10, 2021 11:08 pm
< a min read
      
Chicago Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 3 6 3 Totals 29 4 6 4
Anderson ss 4 0 1 0 Refsnyder cf 3 1 0 0
Engel rf 4 1 1 2 Rooker lf 3 0 0 0
Abreu 1b 4 1 2 1 Cave lf 0 0 0 0
Jiménez dh 4 0 0 0 Donaldson dh 3 1 0 0
Moncada 3b 4 0 0 0 Garver c 3 0 1 0
Vaughn lf 3 0 1 0 Arraez 2b-3b 4 0 1 1
Robert cf 3 0 0 0 Sanó 1b 2 1 0 1
Hernandez 2b 3 1 1 0 Astudillo 3b 3 1 1 2
Zavala c 2 0 0 0 Polanco ph-2b 1 0 1 0
Lamb ph 1 0 0 0 Kepler rf 4 0 0 0
Collins c 0 0 0 0 Simmons ss 3 0 2 0
Chicago 003 000 000 3
Minnesota 200 002 00x 4

DP_Chicago 1, Minnesota 2. LOB_Chicago 3, Minnesota 7. 2B_Abreu (18). HR_Engel (7), Abreu (22), Astudillo (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Keuchel L,7-6 6 4 4 4 4 1
Tepera 1 1 0 0 0 2
Bummer 1 1 0 0 1 3
Minnesota
Jax W,3-1 6 5 3 3 1 10
Gant H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Duffey H,15 1 1 0 0 0 0
Colomé S,6-10 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Keuchel (Rooker).

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Mike Estabrook.

        Insight by Menlo Security: Learn about the Justice Department's initiatives and strategies around cybersecurity in this free webinar.

T_2:43. A_18,302 (38,544).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|7 Advanced Sniper & Instructor...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA Feds Feed Families team sponsors a Day of Giving