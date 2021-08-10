Minnesota 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Chicago Minnesota ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 3 6 3 Totals 29 4 6 4 Anderson ss 4 0 1 0 Refsnyder cf 3 1 0 0 Engel rf 4 1 1 2 Rooker lf 3 0 0 0 Abreu 1b 4 1 2 1 Cave lf 0 0 0 0 Jiménez dh 4 0 0 0 Donaldson dh 3 1 0 0 Moncada 3b 4 0 0 0 Garver c 3 0 1 0 Vaughn lf 3 0 1 0 Arraez 2b-3b 4 0 1 1 Robert cf 3 0 0 0 Sanó 1b 2 1 0 1 Hernandez 2b 3 1 1 0 Astudillo 3b 3 1 1 2 Zavala c 2 0 0 0 Polanco ph-2b 1 0 1 0 Lamb ph 1 0 0 0 Kepler rf 4 0 0 0 Collins c 0 0 0 0 Simmons ss 3 0 2 0

Chicago 003 000 000 — 3 Minnesota 200 002 00x — 4

DP_Chicago 1, Minnesota 2. LOB_Chicago 3, Minnesota 7. 2B_Abreu (18). HR_Engel (7), Abreu (22), Astudillo (6).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago Keuchel L,7-6 6 4 4 4 4 1 Tepera 1 1 0 0 0 2 Bummer 1 1 0 0 1 3

Minnesota Jax W,3-1 6 5 3 3 1 10 Gant H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Duffey H,15 1 1 0 0 0 0 Colomé S,6-10 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Keuchel (Rooker).

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_2:43. A_18,302 (38,544).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.