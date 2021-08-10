Minnesota 4, Chicago White Sox 3

|Chicago
|Minnesota
|Anderson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Refsnyder cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Engel rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Rooker lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Abreu 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Cave lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jiménez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Donaldson dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garver c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Vaughn lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Arraez 2b-3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Robert cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sanó 1b
|2
|1
|0
|1
|
|Hernandez 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Astudillo 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Zavala c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Polanco ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lamb ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Collins c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Simmons ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Chicago
|003
|000
|000
|—
|3
|Minnesota
|200
|002
|00x
|—
|4
DP_Chicago 1, Minnesota 2. LOB_Chicago 3, Minnesota 7. 2B_Abreu (18). HR_Engel (7), Abreu (22), Astudillo (6).
|Chicago
|Keuchel L,7-6
|6
|
|4
|4
|4
|4
|1
|Tepera
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bummer
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Minnesota
|Jax W,3-1
|6
|
|5
|3
|3
|1
|10
|Gant H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Duffey H,15
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colomé S,6-10
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Keuchel (Rooker).
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_2:43. A_18,302 (38,544).
