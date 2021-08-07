On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Minnesota 5, Houston 4

The Associated Press
August 7, 2021 12:19 am
< a min read
      
Minnesota Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 41 5 8 5 Totals 44 4 10 4
Kepler rf 3 0 1 2 Altuve 2b 6 1 1 0
Rooker lf 5 0 0 0 Brantley dh 5 0 2 0
Polanco dh 5 2 1 0 Alvarez lf 5 0 3 1
Donaldson 3b 5 0 1 1 Meyers pr-cf 0 0 0 0
Cave pr 0 0 0 0 Correa ss 5 0 1 0
Jeffers c 0 0 0 0 Tucker rf 4 0 0 0
Arraez 2b 3 0 1 1 Díaz 3b 5 0 0 0
Astudillo ph-2b 2 0 0 0 McCormick cf-lf 5 2 2 1
Garver c-1b 5 1 1 1 Jones 1b 5 1 1 2
Sanó 1b-3b 5 1 1 0 Maldonado c 2 0 0 0
Refsnyder cf 4 1 1 0 Castro ph-c 2 0 0 0
Simmons ss 4 0 1 0
Minnesota 000 021 000 11 5
Houston 020 100 000 10 4

E_Garver (2). LOB_Minnesota 7, Houston 11. 2B_Polanco (23), McCormick (9). HR_Garver (13), Jones (1), McCormick (11). SF_Kepler (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Ober 5 7 3 3 1 5
Gant 1 0 0 0 0 2
Duffey 1 2 0 0 0 2
Alcala 1 0 0 0 0 2
Colomé 1 0 0 0 0 0
Coulombe BS,0-1 2-3 1 1 0 1 0
Minaya W,2-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Houston
Greinke 6 6 3 3 1 3
Stanek 1 0 0 0 0 2
Graveman 1 0 0 0 0 1
Pressly 1 0 0 0 0 2
Maton 1 1 1 0 0 1
Montero L,0-1 1 1 1 0 0 1

WP_Stanek.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_3:54. A_29,631 (41,168).

