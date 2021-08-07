Minnesota 5, Houston 4

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|5
|8
|5
|1
|10
|
|Kepler rf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.208
|Rooker lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.181
|Polanco dh
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Donaldson 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.245
|2-Cave pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.175
|Jeffers c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Arraez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.313
|a-Astudillo ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Garver c-1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.227
|Sanó 1b-3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|.209
|Refsnyder cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|44
|4
|10
|4
|2
|13
|
|Altuve 2b
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Brantley dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.332
|Alvarez lf
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.284
|1-Meyers pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Correa ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.273
|Díaz 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|McCormick cf-lf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|.247
|Jones 1b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.177
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.181
|b-Castro ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|Minnesota
|000
|021
|000
|11_5
|8
|1
|Houston
|020
|100
|000
|10_4
|10
|0
a-pinch hit for Arraez in the 8th. b-lined out for Maldonado in the 9th.
1-ran for Alvarez in the 10th. 2-ran for Donaldson in the 11th.
E_Garver (2). LOB_Minnesota 7, Houston 11. 2B_Polanco (23), McCormick (9). HR_Garver (13), off Greinke; Jones (1), off Ober; McCormick (11), off Ober. RBIs_Garver (28), Kepler 2 (42), Arraez (26), Donaldson (45), Jones 2 (7), McCormick (36), Alvarez (72). SF_Kepler.
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 2 (Donaldson, Polanco); Houston 5 (Tucker, Correa, Díaz, Altuve). RISP_Minnesota 3 for 9; Houston 2 for 11.
Runners moved up_Polanco, Rooker, Brantley.
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ober
|5
|
|7
|3
|3
|1
|5
|80
|4.99
|Gant
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|2.45
|Duffey
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|3.61
|Alcala
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|5.02
|Colomé
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|4.43
|Coulombe, BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|14
|2.95
|Minaya, W, 2-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|4.02
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke
|6
|
|6
|3
|3
|1
|3
|82
|3.69
|Stanek
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|3.80
|Graveman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
|Pressly
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|2.00
|Maton
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
|Montero, L, 0-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|19
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Minaya 2-0. WP_Stanek.
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jerry Meals.
T_3:54. A_29,631 (41,168).
