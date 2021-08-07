On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

Minnesota 5, Houston 4

The Associated Press
August 7, 2021 12:19 am
1 min read
      
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 41 5 8 5 1 10
Kepler rf 3 0 1 2 1 1 .208
Rooker lf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .181
Polanco dh 5 2 1 0 0 1 .272
Donaldson 3b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .245
2-Cave pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .175
Jeffers c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .214
Arraez 2b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .313
a-Astudillo ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .272
Garver c-1b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .227
Sanó 1b-3b 5 1 1 0 0 4 .209
Refsnyder cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .333
Simmons ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .221
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 44 4 10 4 2 13
Altuve 2b 6 1 1 0 0 0 .272
Brantley dh 5 0 2 0 0 1 .332
Alvarez lf 5 0 3 1 0 1 .284
1-Meyers pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Correa ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .271
Tucker rf 4 0 0 0 1 3 .273
Díaz 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .277
McCormick cf-lf 5 2 2 1 0 3 .247
Jones 1b 5 1 1 2 0 0 .177
Maldonado c 2 0 0 0 1 2 .181
b-Castro ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .192
Minnesota 000 021 000 11_5 8 1
Houston 020 100 000 10_4 10 0

a-pinch hit for Arraez in the 8th. b-lined out for Maldonado in the 9th.

1-ran for Alvarez in the 10th. 2-ran for Donaldson in the 11th.

E_Garver (2). LOB_Minnesota 7, Houston 11. 2B_Polanco (23), McCormick (9). HR_Garver (13), off Greinke; Jones (1), off Ober; McCormick (11), off Ober. RBIs_Garver (28), Kepler 2 (42), Arraez (26), Donaldson (45), Jones 2 (7), McCormick (36), Alvarez (72). SF_Kepler.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 2 (Donaldson, Polanco); Houston 5 (Tucker, Correa, Díaz, Altuve). RISP_Minnesota 3 for 9; Houston 2 for 11.

Runners moved up_Polanco, Rooker, Brantley.

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ober 5 7 3 3 1 5 80 4.99
Gant 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 2.45
Duffey 1 2 0 0 0 2 20 3.61
Alcala 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 5.02
Colomé 1 0 0 0 0 0 17 4.43
Coulombe, BS, 0-1 2-3 1 1 0 1 0 14 2.95
Minaya, W, 2-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 17 4.02
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Greinke 6 6 3 3 1 3 82 3.69
Stanek 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 3.80
Graveman 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00
Pressly 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 2.00
Maton 1 1 1 0 0 1 14 0.00
Montero, L, 0-1 1 1 1 0 0 1 19 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Minaya 2-0. WP_Stanek.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_3:54. A_29,631 (41,168).

