Minnesota 5, Houston 4

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 41 5 8 5 1 10 Kepler rf 3 0 1 2 1 1 .208 Rooker lf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .181 Polanco dh 5 2 1 0 0 1 .272 Donaldson 3b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .245 2-Cave pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .175 Jeffers c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .214 Arraez 2b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .313 a-Astudillo ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .272 Garver c-1b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .227 Sanó 1b-3b 5 1 1 0 0 4 .209 Refsnyder cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .333 Simmons ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .221

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 44 4 10 4 2 13 Altuve 2b 6 1 1 0 0 0 .272 Brantley dh 5 0 2 0 0 1 .332 Alvarez lf 5 0 3 1 0 1 .284 1-Meyers pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Correa ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .271 Tucker rf 4 0 0 0 1 3 .273 Díaz 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .277 McCormick cf-lf 5 2 2 1 0 3 .247 Jones 1b 5 1 1 2 0 0 .177 Maldonado c 2 0 0 0 1 2 .181 b-Castro ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .192

Minnesota 000 021 000 11_5 8 1 Houston 020 100 000 10_4 10 0

a-pinch hit for Arraez in the 8th. b-lined out for Maldonado in the 9th.

1-ran for Alvarez in the 10th. 2-ran for Donaldson in the 11th.

E_Garver (2). LOB_Minnesota 7, Houston 11. 2B_Polanco (23), McCormick (9). HR_Garver (13), off Greinke; Jones (1), off Ober; McCormick (11), off Ober. RBIs_Garver (28), Kepler 2 (42), Arraez (26), Donaldson (45), Jones 2 (7), McCormick (36), Alvarez (72). SF_Kepler.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 2 (Donaldson, Polanco); Houston 5 (Tucker, Correa, Díaz, Altuve). RISP_Minnesota 3 for 9; Houston 2 for 11.

Runners moved up_Polanco, Rooker, Brantley.

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ober 5 7 3 3 1 5 80 4.99 Gant 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 2.45 Duffey 1 2 0 0 0 2 20 3.61 Alcala 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 5.02 Colomé 1 0 0 0 0 0 17 4.43 Coulombe, BS, 0-1 2-3 1 1 0 1 0 14 2.95 Minaya, W, 2-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 17 4.02

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Greinke 6 6 3 3 1 3 82 3.69 Stanek 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 3.80 Graveman 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00 Pressly 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 2.00 Maton 1 1 1 0 0 1 14 0.00 Montero, L, 0-1 1 1 1 0 0 1 19 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Minaya 2-0. WP_Stanek.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_3:54. A_29,631 (41,168).

