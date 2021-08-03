|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|7
|9
|7
|6
|9
|
|Kepler rf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.207
|Rooker lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.203
|Colomé p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Polanco 2b-ss
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.271
|Garver c
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.238
|Arraez 3b-2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Sanó 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.210
|Gordon cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Simmons ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|d-Donaldson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Astudillo 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Maeda p
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|b-Larnach ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Gant p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Coulombe p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-Cave ph-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.177
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|5
|9
|5
|3
|13
|
|India 2b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.279
|Winker lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.304
|Farmer ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Schrock rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.318
|Givens p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Stephenson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Hembree p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Wilson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Naquin cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.247
|Suárez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.175
|1-Freeman pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Barnhart c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.264
|Mahle p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.057
|a-Akiyama ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Cessa p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Lorenzen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Aquino ph-rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Minnesota
|001
|030
|003_7
|9
|0
|Cincinnati
|003
|020
|000_5
|9
|0
a-singled for Mahle in the 5th. b-pinch hit for Maeda in the 6th. c-singled for Lorenzen in the 7th. d-grounded out for Simmons in the 8th. e-struck out for Givens in the 8th. f-walked for Coulombe in the 9th.
1-ran for Suárez in the 9th.
LOB_Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Kepler (12), Rooker (4), Arraez (11), Gordon (3), India (17), Winker (28). HR_Garver (12), off Mahle; Polanco (17), off Hembree; Suárez (21), off Maeda; Barnhart (5), off Maeda; India (11), off Maeda. RBIs_Rooker (6), Garver 3 (27), Polanco 3 (55), Suárez (58), Barnhart (32), Winker (60), India 2 (44).
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 4 (Simmons 2, Garver, Larnach, Donaldson 2); Cincinnati 2 (Votto, India). RISP_Minnesota 3 for 15; Cincinnati 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Simmons, Arraez. GIDP_Donaldson, Suárez, Farmer.
DP_Minnesota 2 (Arraez, Polanco, Sanó; Simmons, Polanco, Sanó); Cincinnati 1 (Suárez, India, Votto).
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Maeda
|5
|
|7
|5
|5
|1
|9
|84
|4.65
|Gant
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|3.38
|Coulombe, W, 2-1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.12
|Colomé, S, 3-7
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|4.58
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mahle
|5
|
|6
|4
|4
|2
|5
|95
|3.86
|Cessa, H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
|Lorenzen, H, 3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|0.00
|Givens, H, 3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|23
|0.00
|Hembree, L, 2-6, BS, 8-10
|
|2-3
|1
|3
|3
|2
|2
|34
|5.40
|Wilson
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Coulombe 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.
T_3:37. A_18,396 (42,319).
