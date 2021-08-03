Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 7 9 7 6 9 Kepler rf 4 2 1 0 1 1 .207 Rooker lf 4 1 1 1 1 1 .203 Colomé p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Polanco 2b-ss 5 1 1 3 0 1 .271 Garver c 5 1 2 3 0 2 .238 Arraez 3b-2b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .302 Sanó 1b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .210 Gordon cf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .250 Simmons ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .221 d-Donaldson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .249 Astudillo 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .274 Maeda p 2 1 1 0 0 1 .333 b-Larnach ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .225 Gant p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Coulombe p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — f-Cave ph-lf 0 1 0 0 1 0 .177

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 5 9 5 3 13 India 2b 5 2 2 2 0 2 .279 Winker lf 3 0 2 1 1 0 .304 Farmer ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .258 Votto 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .272 Schrock rf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .318 Givens p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Stephenson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .278 Hembree p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Naquin cf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .247 Suárez 3b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .175 1-Freeman pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .190 Barnhart c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .264 Mahle p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .057 a-Akiyama ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .207 Cessa p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Lorenzen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Aquino ph-rf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .222

Minnesota 001 030 003_7 9 0 Cincinnati 003 020 000_5 9 0

a-singled for Mahle in the 5th. b-pinch hit for Maeda in the 6th. c-singled for Lorenzen in the 7th. d-grounded out for Simmons in the 8th. e-struck out for Givens in the 8th. f-walked for Coulombe in the 9th.

1-ran for Suárez in the 9th.

LOB_Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Kepler (12), Rooker (4), Arraez (11), Gordon (3), India (17), Winker (28). HR_Garver (12), off Mahle; Polanco (17), off Hembree; Suárez (21), off Maeda; Barnhart (5), off Maeda; India (11), off Maeda. RBIs_Rooker (6), Garver 3 (27), Polanco 3 (55), Suárez (58), Barnhart (32), Winker (60), India 2 (44).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 4 (Simmons 2, Garver, Larnach, Donaldson 2); Cincinnati 2 (Votto, India). RISP_Minnesota 3 for 15; Cincinnati 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Simmons, Arraez. GIDP_Donaldson, Suárez, Farmer.

DP_Minnesota 2 (Arraez, Polanco, Sanó; Simmons, Polanco, Sanó); Cincinnati 1 (Suárez, India, Votto).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Maeda 5 7 5 5 1 9 84 4.65 Gant 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 22 3.38 Coulombe, W, 2-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.12 Colomé, S, 3-7 1 1 0 0 1 1 20 4.58

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Mahle 5 6 4 4 2 5 95 3.86 Cessa, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 0.00 Lorenzen, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 0.00 Givens, H, 3 1 1 0 0 2 0 23 0.00 Hembree, L, 2-6, BS, 8-10 2-3 1 3 3 2 2 34 5.40 Wilson 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Coulombe 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.

T_3:37. A_18,396 (42,319).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.