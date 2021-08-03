On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 5

The Associated Press
August 3, 2021 11:05 pm
1 min read
      
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 7 9 7 6 9
Kepler rf 4 2 1 0 1 1 .207
Rooker lf 4 1 1 1 1 1 .203
Colomé p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Polanco 2b-ss 5 1 1 3 0 1 .271
Garver c 5 1 2 3 0 2 .238
Arraez 3b-2b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .302
Sanó 1b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .210
Gordon cf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .250
Simmons ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .221
d-Donaldson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .249
Astudillo 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .274
Maeda p 2 1 1 0 0 1 .333
b-Larnach ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .225
Gant p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Coulombe p 0 0 0 0 0 0
f-Cave ph-lf 0 1 0 0 1 0 .177
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 5 9 5 3 13
India 2b 5 2 2 2 0 2 .279
Winker lf 3 0 2 1 1 0 .304
Farmer ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .258
Votto 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .272
Schrock rf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .318
Givens p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Stephenson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .278
Hembree p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Naquin cf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .247
Suárez 3b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .175
1-Freeman pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .190
Barnhart c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .264
Mahle p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .057
a-Akiyama ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .207
Cessa p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lorenzen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Aquino ph-rf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .222
Minnesota 001 030 003_7 9 0
Cincinnati 003 020 000_5 9 0

a-singled for Mahle in the 5th. b-pinch hit for Maeda in the 6th. c-singled for Lorenzen in the 7th. d-grounded out for Simmons in the 8th. e-struck out for Givens in the 8th. f-walked for Coulombe in the 9th.

1-ran for Suárez in the 9th.

LOB_Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Kepler (12), Rooker (4), Arraez (11), Gordon (3), India (17), Winker (28). HR_Garver (12), off Mahle; Polanco (17), off Hembree; Suárez (21), off Maeda; Barnhart (5), off Maeda; India (11), off Maeda. RBIs_Rooker (6), Garver 3 (27), Polanco 3 (55), Suárez (58), Barnhart (32), Winker (60), India 2 (44).

        Insight by LexisNexis Risk Solutions: Experts from DHS, SBA and GSA will explore how agencies are approaching fraud prevention in this free webinar.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 4 (Simmons 2, Garver, Larnach, Donaldson 2); Cincinnati 2 (Votto, India). RISP_Minnesota 3 for 15; Cincinnati 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Simmons, Arraez. GIDP_Donaldson, Suárez, Farmer.

DP_Minnesota 2 (Arraez, Polanco, Sanó; Simmons, Polanco, Sanó); Cincinnati 1 (Suárez, India, Votto).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Maeda 5 7 5 5 1 9 84 4.65
Gant 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 22 3.38
Coulombe, W, 2-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.12
Colomé, S, 3-7 1 1 0 0 1 1 20 4.58
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Mahle 5 6 4 4 2 5 95 3.86
Cessa, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 0.00
Lorenzen, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 0.00
Givens, H, 3 1 1 0 0 2 0 23 0.00
Hembree, L, 2-6, BS, 8-10 2-3 1 3 3 2 2 34 5.40
Wilson 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Coulombe 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.

T_3:37. A_18,396 (42,319).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US and Australian soldiers perform HALO jumps