Minnesota 76, Seattle 70

SEATTLE (70)
Kat.Samuelson 3-7 0-0 7, Stewart 6-23 5-5 18, Russell 1-1 1-2 3, Bird 4-12 0-0 10, Loyd 6-14 0-0 15, Talbot 1-5 0-0 3, Magbegor 4-6 0-0 8, Canada 2-5 0-0 4, Prince 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-74 6-7 70.
MINNESOTA (76)
Collier 6-16 5-5 18, Dantas 1-4 0-0 3, Fowles 10-17 9-9 29, Clarendon 3-11 1-2 7, McBride 3-7 0-0 7, Achonwa 0-1 0-0 0, Carleton 2-2 0-0 6, Dangerfield 2-3 0-0 4, Powers 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 28-67 15-16 76.
|Seattle
|14
|19
|21
|16
|—
|70
|Minnesota
|25
|15
|19
|17
|—
|76
3-Point Goals_Seattle 8-24 (Loyd 3-6, Bird 2-5, Kat.Samuelson 1-3, Talbot 1-3, Stewart 1-7), Minnesota 5-14 (Carleton 2-2, Dantas 1-3, Collier 1-4, McBride 1-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Seattle 41 (Stewart 16), Minnesota 37 (Fowles 21). Assists_Seattle 20 (Bird 7), Minnesota 18 (Clarendon 6). Total Fouls_Seattle 18, Minnesota 13. A_3,634 (19,356)
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments