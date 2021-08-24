Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Minnesota 76, Seattle 70

The Associated Press
August 24, 2021 8:59 pm
< a min read
      

SEATTLE (70)

Kat.Samuelson 3-7 0-0 7, Stewart 6-23 5-5 18, Russell 1-1 1-2 3, Bird 4-12 0-0 10, Loyd 6-14 0-0 15, Talbot 1-5 0-0 3, Magbegor 4-6 0-0 8, Canada 2-5 0-0 4, Prince 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-74 6-7 70.

MINNESOTA (76)

Collier 6-16 5-5 18, Dantas 1-4 0-0 3, Fowles 10-17 9-9 29, Clarendon 3-11 1-2 7, McBride 3-7 0-0 7, Achonwa 0-1 0-0 0, Carleton 2-2 0-0 6, Dangerfield 2-3 0-0 4, Powers 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 28-67 15-16 76.

Seattle 14 19 21 16 70
Minnesota 25 15 19 17 76

3-Point Goals_Seattle 8-24 (Loyd 3-6, Bird 2-5, Kat.Samuelson 1-3, Talbot 1-3, Stewart 1-7), Minnesota 5-14 (Carleton 2-2, Dantas 1-3, Collier 1-4, McBride 1-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Seattle 41 (Stewart 16), Minnesota 37 (Fowles 21). Assists_Seattle 20 (Bird 7), Minnesota 18 (Clarendon 6). Total Fouls_Seattle 18, Minnesota 13. A_3,634 (19,356)

        Insight by Infor: Federal human capital experts will explore how the workplace structure is evolving in government in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|23 FedID 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Vice President Harris visits USS Tulsa in Singapore