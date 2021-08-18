On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Minnesota 8, Cleveland 7

The Associated Press
August 18, 2021 5:43 pm
< a min read
      
Cleveland Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 7 7 6 Totals 41 8 10 8
Straw cf 4 2 1 1 Kepler rf 6 0 0 0
Rosario ss 6 0 2 1 Rooker lf 2 2 1 0
Ramírez dh 6 2 2 2 Cave lf 1 0 0 0
Reyes rf 5 1 1 1 Polanco 2b 6 0 2 2
Johnson pr-lf 0 0 0 0 Donaldson dh 5 1 1 0
Mercado lf 1 1 0 0 Refsnyder pr-dh 0 0 0 0
Zimmer ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Arraez 3b 3 1 1 1
Miller 1b 5 1 1 1 Sanó 1b 4 2 2 3
Chang 3b 3 0 0 0 Gordon cf 5 1 1 1
Giménez ph-2b 0 0 0 0 Jeffers c 4 1 1 0
Hedges c 3 0 0 0 Simmons ss 5 0 1 1
Clement 2b-3b 5 0 0 0
Cleveland 111 110 002 00 7
Minnesota 100 150 000 01 8

E_Plesac (2), Miller (2), Simmons (12), Jeffers (3). LOB_Cleveland 12, Minnesota 11. 2B_Miller (3), Rosario (21), Straw (19), Ramírez (25), Sanó (18), Simmons (11). HR_Ramírez (27), Reyes (21), Sanó (20). SB_Miller (1), Straw (21). S_Hedges (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Plesac 4 2-3 6 6 5 2 2
Young 1 1-3 3 1 1 1 1
Parker 1 0 0 0 0 0
Shaw 1 0 0 0 0 1
Clase 1 0 0 0 0 1
Wittgren 1 0 0 0 1 1
Garza L,2-1 1-3 1 1 0 1 0
Minnesota
Thorpe 1 1-3 1 2 2 3 1
García 1 2-3 1 1 1 2 1
Minaya 2 2 2 2 2 0
Garza Jr. H,1 2 1 0 0 0 2
Thielbar H,8 1 0 0 0 0 1
Colomé BS,7-12 1 2 2 2 1 0
Duffey 1 0 0 0 1 1
Coulombe W,3-1 1 0 0 0 1 0

HBP_Plesac 2 (Jeffers,Rooker). WP_Colomé.

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_4:16. A_19,949 (38,544).

