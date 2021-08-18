Minnesota 8, Cleveland 7

|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|39
|7
|7
|6
|
|Totals
|41
|8
|10
|8
|
|Straw cf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|
|Kepler rf
|6
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rosario ss
|6
|0
|2
|1
|
|Rooker lf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|
|Ramírez dh
|6
|2
|2
|2
|
|Cave lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reyes rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Polanco 2b
|6
|0
|2
|2
|
|Johnson pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Donaldson dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Mercado lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Refsnyder pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zimmer ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arraez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Miller 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Sanó 1b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|
|Chang 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gordon cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Giménez ph-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jeffers c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Simmons ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Clement 2b-3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|111
|110
|002
|00
|—
|7
|Minnesota
|100
|150
|000
|01
|—
|8
E_Plesac (2), Miller (2), Simmons (12), Jeffers (3). LOB_Cleveland 12, Minnesota 11. 2B_Miller (3), Rosario (21), Straw (19), Ramírez (25), Sanó (18), Simmons (11). HR_Ramírez (27), Reyes (21), Sanó (20). SB_Miller (1), Straw (21). S_Hedges (6).
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Plesac
|4
|2-3
|6
|6
|5
|2
|2
|Young
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Parker
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Shaw
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Clase
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wittgren
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Garza L,2-1
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Thorpe
|1
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|3
|1
|García
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Minaya
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Garza Jr. H,1
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Thielbar H,8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Colomé BS,7-12
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Duffey
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Coulombe W,3-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
HBP_Plesac 2 (Jeffers,Rooker). WP_Colomé.
Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_4:16. A_19,949 (38,544).
