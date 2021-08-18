Minnesota 8, Cleveland 7

Cleveland Minnesota ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 39 7 7 6 Totals 41 8 10 8 Straw cf 4 2 1 1 Kepler rf 6 0 0 0 Rosario ss 6 0 2 1 Rooker lf 2 2 1 0 Ramírez dh 6 2 2 2 Cave lf 1 0 0 0 Reyes rf 5 1 1 1 Polanco 2b 6 0 2 2 Johnson pr-lf 0 0 0 0 Donaldson dh 5 1 1 0 Mercado lf 1 1 0 0 Refsnyder pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Zimmer ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Arraez 3b 3 1 1 1 Miller 1b 5 1 1 1 Sanó 1b 4 2 2 3 Chang 3b 3 0 0 0 Gordon cf 5 1 1 1 Giménez ph-2b 0 0 0 0 Jeffers c 4 1 1 0 Hedges c 3 0 0 0 Simmons ss 5 0 1 1 Clement 2b-3b 5 0 0 0

Cleveland 111 110 002 00 — 7 Minnesota 100 150 000 01 — 8

E_Plesac (2), Miller (2), Simmons (12), Jeffers (3). LOB_Cleveland 12, Minnesota 11. 2B_Miller (3), Rosario (21), Straw (19), Ramírez (25), Sanó (18), Simmons (11). HR_Ramírez (27), Reyes (21), Sanó (20). SB_Miller (1), Straw (21). S_Hedges (6).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland Plesac 4 2-3 6 6 5 2 2 Young 1 1-3 3 1 1 1 1 Parker 1 0 0 0 0 0 Shaw 1 0 0 0 0 1 Clase 1 0 0 0 0 1 Wittgren 1 0 0 0 1 1 Garza L,2-1 1-3 1 1 0 1 0

Minnesota Thorpe 1 1-3 1 2 2 3 1 García 1 2-3 1 1 1 2 1 Minaya 2 2 2 2 2 0 Garza Jr. H,1 2 1 0 0 0 2 Thielbar H,8 1 0 0 0 0 1 Colomé BS,7-12 1 2 2 2 1 0 Duffey 1 0 0 0 1 1 Coulombe W,3-1 1 0 0 0 1 0

HBP_Plesac 2 (Jeffers,Rooker). WP_Colomé.

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_4:16. A_19,949 (38,544).

