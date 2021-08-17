Trending:
MLB hires former Marriott, Disney exec to lead marketing

The Associated Press
August 17, 2021 8:33 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has hired former Marriott International and Walt Disney Co. marketing leader Karin Timpone as executive vice president and chief marketing officer.

Timpone will report to MLB chief operations and strategy officer Chris Marinak in heading the league’s global marketing campaign, according to a statement from the league Tuesday.

Timpone was a global marketing officer at Marriott and a senior vice president at Disney. She also held senior positions with Universal Studios and Yahoo! with a focus on digital marketing and customer experience.

“As Major League Baseball continues to invest in its marketing resources, Karin brings outstanding experience and accomplishments with a track record as a digital pioneer and marketing leader of major global brands,” Marinak said in a statement. “Karin’s background at the cross-section of entertainment, media, digital, and marketing is a perfect fit to help deepen the connection MLB has with its fans while growing our fan base both domestically and internationally.”

Business News Sports News

