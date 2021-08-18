On Air: Federal Insights: Data Management
MLB spring training exhibition schedule starts Feb. 25

The Associated Press
August 18, 2021 1:39 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball’s spring training exhibition schedule will start on Feb. 25, when the Boston Red Sox play Northeastern University, the Detroit Tigers meet Southeastern and the Minnesota Twins face the University of Minnesota.

All 30 teams are scheduled to play the following day, when the Grapefruit League schedule starts in Florida and the Cactus League in Arizona, the commissioner’s office said Wednesday.

There will be a limited spring training schedule on March 28 and 29, ahead of opening day on March 31.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

