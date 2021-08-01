Trending:
MLS Glance

The Associated Press
August 1, 2021 10:05 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
New England 11 3 3 36 33 21
Orlando City 8 4 4 28 26 21
Nashville 6 1 9 27 25 15
New York City FC 8 5 2 26 30 16
Philadelphia 6 4 7 25 21 17
Columbus 6 4 6 24 17 16
CF Montréal 6 6 4 22 21 20
D.C. United 6 7 3 21 21 18
New York 5 7 3 18 20 20
Toronto FC 3 8 5 14 21 33
Cincinnati 3 7 5 14 17 29
Atlanta 2 6 8 14 16 21
Chicago 3 9 4 13 18 28
Inter Miami CF 3 8 3 12 12 24

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 9 3 5 32 25 13
Sporting Kansas City 9 4 3 30 29 19
LA Galaxy 9 6 1 28 27 27
Colorado 8 4 3 27 22 16
Los Angeles FC 6 5 5 23 22 19
Minnesota United 6 5 5 23 19 21
Real Salt Lake 5 4 6 21 24 16
Portland 6 8 1 19 19 26
Houston 3 4 9 18 17 20
FC Dallas 4 7 5 17 20 24
San Jose 4 7 5 17 18 25
Vancouver 3 7 6 15 18 27
Austin FC 3 8 4 13 10 16

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, July 24

Columbus 1, Atlanta 0

Minnesota 2, Portland 1

Toronto FC 2, Chicago 1

Nashville 3, Cincinnati 0

FC Dallas 4, LA Galaxy 0

Real Salt Lake 3, Colorado 0

Houston 1, San Jose 1, tie

Vancouver 2, Los Angeles FC 2, tie

Sunday, July 25

New England 2, CF Montréal 1

New York City FC 5, Orlando City 0

Philadelphia 1, Miami 1, tie

D.C. United 1, New York 0

Sporting Kansas City 3, Seattle 1

Wednesday, July 28

Minnesota 2, Los Angeles FC 2, tie

Friday, July 30

New York City FC 4, Columbus 1

Orlando City 3, Atlanta 2

LA Galaxy 4, Portland 1

Saturday, July 31

San Jose 1, Seattle 0

New England 3, New York 2

D.C. United 0, Cincinnati 0, tie

Miami 2, CF Montréal 1

FC Dallas 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

Real Salt Lake 0, Houston 0, tie

Colorado 1, Austin FC 0

Minnesota 2, Vancouver 2, tie

Sunday, August 1

Chicago 1, Philadelphia 1, tie

Nashville 1, Toronto FC 1, tie

Wednesday, August 4

Nashville at New England, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Orlando City, 8 p.m.

New York City FC at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at New York, 8 p.m.

Houston at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

FC Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

San Jose at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 7

Atlanta at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

New York City FC at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

Austin FC at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 8

New York at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at New England, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Miami, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 7 p.m.

CF Montréal at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.

