All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New England
|11
|3
|3
|36
|33
|21
|Orlando City
|8
|4
|4
|28
|26
|21
|Nashville
|6
|1
|9
|27
|25
|15
|New York City FC
|8
|5
|2
|26
|30
|16
|Philadelphia
|6
|4
|7
|25
|21
|17
|Columbus
|6
|4
|6
|24
|17
|16
|CF Montréal
|6
|6
|4
|22
|21
|20
|D.C. United
|6
|7
|3
|21
|21
|18
|New York
|5
|7
|3
|18
|20
|20
|Toronto FC
|3
|8
|5
|14
|21
|33
|Cincinnati
|3
|7
|5
|14
|17
|29
|Atlanta
|2
|6
|8
|14
|16
|21
|Chicago
|3
|9
|4
|13
|18
|28
|Inter Miami CF
|3
|8
|3
|12
|12
|24
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Seattle
|9
|3
|5
|32
|25
|13
|Sporting Kansas City
|9
|4
|3
|30
|29
|19
|LA Galaxy
|9
|6
|1
|28
|27
|27
|Colorado
|8
|4
|3
|27
|22
|16
|Los Angeles FC
|6
|5
|5
|23
|22
|19
|Minnesota United
|6
|5
|5
|23
|19
|21
|Real Salt Lake
|5
|4
|6
|21
|24
|16
|Portland
|6
|8
|1
|19
|19
|26
|Houston
|3
|4
|9
|18
|17
|20
|FC Dallas
|4
|7
|5
|17
|20
|24
|San Jose
|4
|7
|5
|17
|18
|25
|Vancouver
|3
|7
|6
|15
|18
|27
|Austin FC
|3
|8
|4
|13
|10
|16
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Sunday, July 25
New England 2, CF Montréal 1
New York City FC 5, Orlando City 0
Philadelphia 1, Miami 1, tie
D.C. United 1, New York 0
Sporting Kansas City 3, Seattle 1
Wednesday, July 28
Minnesota 2, Los Angeles FC 2, tie
Friday, July 30
New York City FC 4, Columbus 1
Orlando City 3, Atlanta 2
LA Galaxy 4, Portland 1
Saturday, July 31
San Jose 1, Seattle 0
New England 3, New York 2
D.C. United 0, Cincinnati 0, tie
Miami 2, CF Montréal 1
FC Dallas 2, Sporting Kansas City 1
Real Salt Lake 0, Houston 0, tie
Colorado 1, Austin FC 0
Minnesota 2, Vancouver 2, tie
Sunday, August 1
Chicago 1, Philadelphia 1, tie
Nashville 1, Toronto FC 1, tie
Wednesday, August 4
Nashville at New England, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Orlando City, 8 p.m.
New York City FC at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Cincinnati at New York, 8 p.m.
Houston at Austin FC, 9 p.m.
FC Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
San Jose at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 7
Atlanta at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
New York City FC at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.
Austin FC at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, August 8
New York at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at New England, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Miami, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 7 p.m.
CF Montréal at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.
Friday, August 13
Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
