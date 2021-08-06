All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New England
|11
|3
|4
|37
|33
|21
|Orlando City
|8
|4
|5
|29
|27
|22
|Philadelphia
|7
|4
|7
|28
|24
|17
|Nashville
|6
|1
|10
|28
|25
|15
|New York City FC
|8
|5
|3
|27
|30
|16
|D.C. United
|7
|7
|3
|24
|25
|20
|Columbus
|6
|5
|6
|24
|19
|20
|CF Montréal
|6
|6
|5
|23
|23
|22
|New York
|5
|7
|4
|19
|20
|20
|Cincinnati
|3
|7
|6
|15
|17
|29
|Atlanta
|2
|6
|9
|15
|18
|23
|Chicago
|3
|9
|5
|14
|18
|28
|Toronto FC
|3
|9
|5
|14
|21
|36
|Inter Miami CF
|3
|8
|4
|13
|13
|25
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Sporting Kansas City
|10
|4
|3
|33
|33
|20
|Seattle
|9
|3
|6
|33
|26
|14
|LA Galaxy
|10
|6
|1
|31
|28
|27
|Colorado
|8
|4
|3
|27
|22
|16
|Los Angeles FC
|6
|6
|5
|23
|23
|23
|Minnesota United
|6
|5
|5
|23
|19
|21
|Real Salt Lake
|5
|5
|6
|21
|24
|17
|Portland
|6
|8
|2
|20
|20
|27
|FC Dallas
|4
|7
|6
|18
|21
|25
|San Jose
|4
|7
|6
|18
|19
|26
|Houston
|3
|5
|9
|18
|19
|23
|Austin FC
|4
|8
|4
|16
|13
|18
|Vancouver
|3
|7
|6
|15
|18
|27
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday, July 30
New York City FC 4, Columbus 1
Orlando City 3, Atlanta 2
LA Galaxy 4, Portland 1
Saturday, July 31
San Jose 1, Seattle 0
New England 3, New York 2
D.C. United 0, Cincinnati 0, tie
Miami 2, CF Montréal 1
FC Dallas 2, Sporting Kansas City 1
Real Salt Lake 0, Houston 0, tie
Colorado 1, Austin FC 0
Minnesota 2, Vancouver 2, tie
Sunday, August 1
Chicago 1, Philadelphia 1, tie
Nashville 1, Toronto FC 1, tie
Wednesday, August 4
Nashville 0, New England 0, tie
Atlanta 2, CF Montréal 2, tie
D.C. United 4, Columbus 2
Philadelphia 3, Toronto FC 0
Miami 1, Orlando City 1, tie
New York City FC 0, Chicago 0, tie
Cincinnati 0, New York 0, tie
Austin FC 3, Houston 2
FC Dallas 1, Seattle 1, tie
Sporting Kansas City 4, Los Angeles FC 1
LA Galaxy 1, Real Salt Lake 0
San Jose 1, Portland 1, tie
Saturday, August 7
Atlanta at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
New York City FC at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.
Austin FC at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, August 8
New York at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at New England, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Miami, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 7 p.m.
CF Montréal at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.
Friday, August 13
Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 14
LA Galaxy at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Miami at New York City FC, 8 p.m.
New England at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.
New York at CF Montréal, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Austin FC at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
Sunday, August 15
Los Angeles FC at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
Columbus at Chicago, 6 p.m.
D.C. United at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Portland, 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, August 17
Colorado at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
