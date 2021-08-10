All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA New England 12 3 4 40 35 22 Orlando City 8 4 6 30 28 23 New York City FC 8 5 4 28 32 18 Philadelphia 7 5 7 28 25 19 Nashville 6 2 10 28 26 17 D.C. United 8 7 3 27 27 21 Columbus 6 6 6 24 21 23 CF Montréal 6 7 5 23 24 24 New York 5 8 4 19 21 22 Atlanta 3 6 9 18 21 25 Chicago 4 9 5 17 20 29 Inter Miami CF 4 8 4 16 15 26 Cincinnati 3 7 7 16 18 30 Toronto FC 3 9 6 15 23 38

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Sporting Kansas City 10 4 4 34 33 20 Seattle 9 3 6 33 26 14 LA Galaxy 10 6 2 32 29 28 Colorado 8 4 4 28 22 16 Minnesota United 7 5 5 26 21 21 Portland 7 8 2 23 23 29 Los Angeles FC 6 7 5 23 24 25 Real Salt Lake 5 6 6 21 26 20 FC Dallas 5 7 6 21 23 25 San Jose 5 7 6 21 21 27 Houston 3 6 9 18 19 25 Austin FC 4 9 4 16 13 20 Vancouver 3 7 7 16 19 28

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday, August 4

Nashville 0, New England 0, tie

Atlanta 2, CF Montréal 2, tie

D.C. United 4, Columbus 2

Philadelphia 3, Toronto FC 0

Miami 1, Orlando City 1, tie

New York City FC 0, Chicago 0, tie

Cincinnati 0, New York 0, tie

Austin FC 3, Houston 2

FC Dallas 1, Seattle 1, tie

Sporting Kansas City 4, Los Angeles FC 1

LA Galaxy 1, Real Salt Lake 0

San Jose 1, Portland 1, tie

Saturday, August 7

Atlanta 3, Columbus 2

Orlando City 1, Cincinnati 1, tie

Minnesota 2, Houston 0

New York City FC 2, Toronto FC 2, tie

FC Dallas 2, Austin FC 0

Sporting Kansas City 0, Colorado 0, tie

Portland 3, Real Salt Lake 2

Sunday, August 8

Chicago 2, New York 1

New England 2, Philadelphia 1

Miami 2, Nashville 1

San Jose 2, Los Angeles FC 1

D.C. United 2, CF Montréal 1

Vancouver 1, LA Galaxy 1, tie

Friday, August 13

Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 14

LA Galaxy at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Miami at New York City FC, 8 p.m.

New England at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

New York at CF Montréal, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 15

Los Angeles FC at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 6 p.m.

D.C. United at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, August 17

Colorado at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 18

D.C. United at New England, 7 p.m.

Toronto FC at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

CF Montréal at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at New York, 8 p.m.

Orlando City at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Houston at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Friday, August 20

San Jose at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 21

Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Seattle at Columbus, 5:30 p.m.

Chicago at Orlando City, 8 p.m.

CF Montréal at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at New England, 8 p.m.

New York City FC at New York, 8 p.m.

Toronto FC at Miami, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

