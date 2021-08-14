On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

MLS Glance

The Associated Press
August 14, 2021 10:05 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
New England 12 3 4 40 35 22
Orlando City 8 4 6 30 28 23
New York City FC 8 5 4 28 32 18
Philadelphia 7 5 7 28 25 19
Nashville 6 2 10 28 26 17
D.C. United 8 7 3 27 27 21
Columbus 6 6 6 24 21 23
CF Montréal 6 7 5 23 24 24
New York 5 8 4 19 21 22
Atlanta 3 6 9 18 21 25
Chicago 4 9 5 17 20 29
Inter Miami CF 4 8 4 16 15 26
Cincinnati 3 7 7 16 18 30
Toronto FC 3 9 6 15 23 38

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 10 4 4 34 33 20
Seattle 9 3 6 33 26 14
LA Galaxy 10 6 2 32 29 28
Colorado 8 4 4 28 22 16
Minnesota United 7 5 5 26 21 21
Portland 7 8 2 23 23 29
Los Angeles FC 6 7 5 23 24 25
San Jose 5 7 7 22 21 27
Real Salt Lake 5 6 6 21 26 20
FC Dallas 5 7 6 21 23 25
Houston 3 6 9 18 19 25
Vancouver 3 7 8 17 19 28
Austin FC 4 9 4 16 13 20

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, August 7

Atlanta 3, Columbus 2

        Insight by Tanium: DOJ, HHS, GAO and USPTO explore the move to a zero trust framework in this free webinar.

Orlando City 1, Cincinnati 1, tie

Minnesota 2, Houston 0

New York City FC 2, Toronto FC 2, tie

FC Dallas 2, Austin FC 0

Sporting Kansas City 0, Colorado 0, tie

Portland 3, Real Salt Lake 2

Sunday, August 8

Chicago 2, New York 1

New England 2, Philadelphia 1

        Read more: Sports News

Miami 2, Nashville 1

San Jose 2, Los Angeles FC 1

D.C. United 2, CF Montréal 1

Vancouver 1, LA Galaxy 1, tie

Friday, August 13

Vancouver 0, San Jose 0, tie

Saturday, August 14

LA Galaxy at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Miami at New York City FC, 8 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

New England at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

New York at CF Montréal, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 15

Los Angeles FC at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 6 p.m.

D.C. United at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, August 17

Colorado at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 18

D.C. United at New England, 7 p.m.

Toronto FC at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

CF Montréal at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at New York, 8 p.m.

Orlando City at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Houston at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Friday, August 20

San Jose at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 21

Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Seattle at Columbus, 5:30 p.m.

Chicago at Orlando City, 8 p.m.

CF Montréal at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at New England, 8 p.m.

New York City FC at New York, 8 p.m.

Toronto FC at Miami, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|11 30th USENIX Security Symposium
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Jose Fernandez sworn in as the Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment