Sports News

MLS Glance

The Associated Press
August 16, 2021 10:05 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
New England 13 3 4 43 37 23
New York City FC 9 5 4 31 34 18
Nashville 7 2 10 31 31 19
Orlando City 8 4 6 30 28 23
Philadelphia 7 5 7 28 25 19
D.C. United 8 8 3 27 29 26
CF Montréal 7 7 5 26 26 25
Columbus 6 7 6 24 21 24
Atlanta 4 6 9 21 22 25
Chicago 5 9 5 20 21 29
New York 5 9 4 19 22 24
Inter Miami CF 4 9 4 16 15 28
Cincinnati 3 7 7 16 18 30
Toronto FC 3 10 6 15 24 40

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 11 4 4 37 35 20
Seattle 10 3 6 36 32 16
LA Galaxy 11 6 2 35 30 28
Colorado 9 4 4 31 25 17
Minnesota United 7 6 5 26 21 22
Real Salt Lake 6 6 6 24 27 20
Portland 7 9 2 23 25 35
Los Angeles FC 6 8 5 23 24 26
San Jose 5 7 7 22 21 27
FC Dallas 5 8 6 21 23 27
Houston 3 7 9 18 20 28
Vancouver 3 7 8 17 19 28
Austin FC 4 10 4 16 13 21

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, August 13

Vancouver 0, San Jose 0, tie

Saturday, August 14

LA Galaxy 1, Minnesota 0

New York City FC 2, Miami 0

New England 2, Toronto FC 1

CF Montréal 2, New York 1

Colorado 3, Houston 1

Sporting Kansas City 2, FC Dallas 0

Real Salt Lake 1, Austin FC 0

Sunday, August 15

Atlanta 1, Los Angeles FC 0

Chicago 1, Columbus 0

Nashville 5, D.C. United 2

Seattle 6, Portland 2

Tuesday, August 17

Colorado at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 18

D.C. United at New England, 7 p.m.

Toronto FC at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

CF Montréal at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at New York, 8 p.m.

Orlando City at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Houston at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Friday, August 20

San Jose at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 21

Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Seattle at Columbus, 5:30 p.m.

Chicago at Orlando City, 8 p.m.

CF Montréal at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at New England, 8 p.m.

New York City FC at New York, 8 p.m.

Toronto FC at Miami, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Friday, August 27

Cincinnati at Columbus, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Orlando City, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 28

Nashville at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

Chicago at New York, 6 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 7 p.m.

New England at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 9 p.m.

