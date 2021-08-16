All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New England
|13
|3
|4
|43
|37
|23
|New York City FC
|9
|5
|4
|31
|34
|18
|Nashville
|7
|2
|10
|31
|31
|19
|Orlando City
|8
|4
|6
|30
|28
|23
|Philadelphia
|7
|5
|7
|28
|25
|19
|D.C. United
|8
|8
|3
|27
|29
|26
|CF Montréal
|7
|7
|5
|26
|26
|25
|Columbus
|6
|7
|6
|24
|21
|24
|Atlanta
|4
|6
|9
|21
|22
|25
|Chicago
|5
|9
|5
|20
|21
|29
|New York
|5
|9
|4
|19
|22
|24
|Inter Miami CF
|4
|9
|4
|16
|15
|28
|Cincinnati
|3
|7
|7
|16
|18
|30
|Toronto FC
|3
|10
|6
|15
|24
|40
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Sporting Kansas City
|11
|4
|4
|37
|35
|20
|Seattle
|10
|3
|6
|36
|32
|16
|LA Galaxy
|11
|6
|2
|35
|30
|28
|Colorado
|9
|4
|4
|31
|25
|17
|Minnesota United
|7
|6
|5
|26
|21
|22
|Real Salt Lake
|6
|6
|6
|24
|27
|20
|Portland
|7
|9
|2
|23
|25
|35
|Los Angeles FC
|6
|8
|5
|23
|24
|26
|San Jose
|5
|7
|7
|22
|21
|27
|FC Dallas
|5
|8
|6
|21
|23
|27
|Houston
|3
|7
|9
|18
|20
|28
|Vancouver
|3
|7
|8
|17
|19
|28
|Austin FC
|4
|10
|4
|16
|13
|21
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Friday, August 13
Vancouver 0, San Jose 0, tie
Saturday, August 14
LA Galaxy 1, Minnesota 0
New York City FC 2, Miami 0
New England 2, Toronto FC 1
CF Montréal 2, New York 1
Colorado 3, Houston 1
Sporting Kansas City 2, FC Dallas 0
Real Salt Lake 1, Austin FC 0
Sunday, August 15
Atlanta 1, Los Angeles FC 0
Chicago 1, Columbus 0
Nashville 5, D.C. United 2
Seattle 6, Portland 2
Tuesday, August 17
Colorado at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday, August 18
D.C. United at New England, 7 p.m.
Toronto FC at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
CF Montréal at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at New York, 8 p.m.
Orlando City at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Austin FC, 9 p.m.
Houston at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
Friday, August 20
San Jose at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 21
Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
Seattle at Columbus, 5:30 p.m.
Chicago at Orlando City, 8 p.m.
CF Montréal at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
Cincinnati at New England, 8 p.m.
New York City FC at New York, 8 p.m.
Toronto FC at Miami, 8 p.m.
FC Dallas at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at Austin FC, 9 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Friday, August 27
Cincinnati at Columbus, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Orlando City, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 28
Nashville at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.
Chicago at New York, 6 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 7 p.m.
New England at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 9 p.m.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments