All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New England
|14
|3
|4
|46
|40
|25
|Nashville
|7
|2
|11
|32
|32
|20
|New York City FC
|9
|6
|4
|31
|34
|19
|Philadelphia
|8
|5
|7
|31
|26
|19
|Orlando City
|8
|4
|7
|31
|29
|24
|D.C. United
|8
|9
|3
|27
|31
|29
|CF Montréal
|7
|7
|6
|27
|26
|25
|Columbus
|6
|8
|6
|24
|21
|25
|Atlanta
|5
|6
|9
|24
|23
|25
|New York
|6
|9
|4
|22
|23
|24
|Chicago
|5
|10
|5
|20
|23
|32
|Inter Miami CF
|5
|9
|4
|19
|18
|30
|Cincinnati
|3
|7
|8
|17
|18
|30
|Toronto FC
|3
|11
|6
|15
|24
|41
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Seattle
|11
|3
|6
|39
|33
|16
|Sporting Kansas City
|11
|4
|5
|38
|36
|21
|LA Galaxy
|11
|8
|2
|35
|32
|32
|Colorado
|10
|4
|4
|34
|27
|18
|Real Salt Lake
|7
|6
|6
|27
|29
|21
|Minnesota United
|7
|6
|6
|27
|22
|23
|San Jose
|6
|7
|8
|26
|24
|29
|Portland
|7
|9
|3
|24
|26
|36
|Los Angeles FC
|6
|8
|5
|23
|24
|26
|FC Dallas
|5
|9
|6
|21
|23
|28
|Vancouver
|4
|7
|8
|20
|21
|29
|Houston
|3
|8
|9
|18
|21
|30
|Austin FC
|4
|11
|4
|16
|14
|23
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Friday, August 13
Vancouver 0, San Jose 0, tie
Saturday, August 14
LA Galaxy 1, Minnesota 0
New York City FC 2, Miami 0
New England 2, Toronto FC 1
CF Montréal 2, New York 1
Colorado 3, Houston 1
Sporting Kansas City 2, FC Dallas 0
Real Salt Lake 1, Austin FC 0
Sunday, August 15
Atlanta 1, Los Angeles FC 0
Chicago 1, Columbus 0
Nashville 5, D.C. United 2
Seattle 6, Portland 2
Tuesday, August 17
Colorado 2, LA Galaxy 1
Minnesota 1, San Jose 1, tie
Wednesday, August 18
New England 3, D.C. United 2
Atlanta 1, Toronto FC 0
CF Montréal 0, Cincinnati 0, tie
Philadelphia 1, New York City FC 0
Miami 3, Chicago 2
New York 1, Columbus 0
Orlando City 1, Nashville 1, tie
Portland 1, Sporting Kansas City 1, tie
Seattle 1, FC Dallas 0
Vancouver 2, Austin FC 1
Real Salt Lake 2, Houston 1
Friday, August 20
San Jose 2, LA Galaxy 1
Saturday, August 21
Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
Seattle at Columbus, 5:30 p.m.
Chicago at Orlando City, 8 p.m.
CF Montréal at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
Cincinnati at New England, 8 p.m.
New York City FC at New York, 8 p.m.
Toronto FC at Miami, 8 p.m.
FC Dallas at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at Austin FC, 9 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Friday, August 27
Cincinnati at Columbus, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Orlando City, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 28
Nashville at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.
Chicago at New York, 6 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 7 p.m.
New England at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 9 p.m.
Sunday, August 29
FC Dallas at Austin FC, 8 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Portland at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments