Sports News

MLS Glance

The Associated Press
August 26, 2021 10:05 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
New England 15 3 4 49 44 26
Orlando City 9 4 7 34 30 24
Philadelphia 8 5 8 32 27 20
Nashville 7 2 11 32 32 20
New York City FC 9 6 4 31 34 19
CF Montréal 7 7 7 28 27 26
D.C. United 8 10 3 27 32 31
Atlanta 6 6 9 27 25 26
Columbus 6 9 6 24 22 27
New York 6 9 4 22 23 24
Inter Miami CF 6 9 4 22 21 31
Chicago 5 11 5 20 23 33
Cincinnati 3 8 8 17 19 34
Toronto FC 3 12 6 15 25 44

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 12 3 6 42 35 17
Sporting Kansas City 11 4 6 39 36 21
Colorado 11 4 4 37 29 19
LA Galaxy 11 8 2 35 32 32
Minnesota United 7 6 7 28 22 23
Real Salt Lake 7 7 6 27 30 23
San Jose 6 7 8 26 24 29
Portland 7 10 3 24 27 39
Los Angeles FC 6 9 5 23 25 28
Vancouver 5 7 8 23 23 30
FC Dallas 5 9 7 22 25 30
Austin FC 5 11 4 19 17 24
Houston 3 8 10 19 23 32

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, August 20

San Jose 2, LA Galaxy 1

Saturday, August 21

Sporting Kansas City 0, Minnesota 0, tie

Seattle 2, Columbus 1

Orlando City 1, Chicago 0

CF Montréal 1, Philadelphia 1, tie

Atlanta 2, D.C. United 1

New England 4, Cincinnati 1

New York City FC at New York ppd.

Miami 3, Toronto FC 1

FC Dallas 2, Houston 2, tie

Austin FC 3, Portland 1

Colorado 2, Real Salt Lake 1

Vancouver 2, Los Angeles FC 1

Friday, August 27

Cincinnati at Columbus, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Orlando City, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 28

Nashville at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

Chicago at New York, 6 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 7 p.m.

New England at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 9 p.m.

Sunday, August 29

FC Dallas at Austin FC, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Portland at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, September 3

New York City FC at Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 8 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

Saturday, September 4

Austin FC at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 8 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m.

