Monday’s Transactions

August 2, 2021 3:12 pm
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Jimmy Lambert to Charlotte (Triple-A East).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Reinstated 1B Bobby Bradley from the bereavement list. Recalled RHP Eli Morgan from Columbus (Triple-A East). Optioned 1B Yu Chang and RF Daniel Johnson to Columbus.

DETROIT TIGERS — Claimed RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez off waivers from Houston.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Claimed INF Jacob Wilson from Oakland.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with RHP Dayan Reinoso on a minor league contract.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with RHP Calvin Starnes on a minor league contract.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Traded RHP John Axford to Milwaukee in exchange for cash considerations.

National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Claimed LHP Anthony Banda off waivers from New York Mets.

Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League

ATLANTIC LEAGUE — Approved the application of Staten Island Entertainment LLC to organize and operate a club in Staten Island, beginning in 2022.

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated LHP Darin Downs on the active list. Placed RHP Danny Barnes on the inactive list.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NBA — Named Kiki VanDeWeghe special advisor to the president of league operations.

TORONTO RAPTORS — Named Trevor Gleeson, Nathaniel Mitchell and Earl Watson assistant coaches.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Activated WR Dazz Newsome from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed WR Bisi Johnson on IR. Placed WR Myron Mitchell and QBs Kirk Cousins, Kellen Mond and Nate Stanley on reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed RB Alfred Morris. Activated OL Jonotthan Harrison from the physically unable to perform (PUP) List.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated CB Caleb Farley, RB Jeremy McNichols and T Ty Sambrailo from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

HOCKEY
National Hockey Association

DALLAS STARS — Signed D Jerad Rosburg to a two-year, two-way contract.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED FC — Named Georgia O’Donoghue vice president of business operations.

COLLEGE

VANDERBILT — Named Michael Porter assistant cross country and track and field coach.

