Sports News

Monday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
August 2, 2021 5:21 pm
3 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Jimmy Lambert to Charlotte (Triple-A East).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Reinstated 1B Bobby Bradley from the bereavement list. Recalled RHP Eli Morgan from Columbus (Triple-A East). Optioned 1B Yu Chang and RF Daniel Johnson to Columbus.

DETROIT TIGERS — Claimed RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez off waivers from Houston then optioned him to Toledo (Triple-A East).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Claimed INF Jacob Wilson from Oakland then optioned him to Sugar Land (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Tyler Ivey on the 60-day IL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with RHP Dayan Reinoso on a minor league contract.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with RHP Calvin Starnes on a minor league contract.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed CF Marcus Wilson off waivers from Boston then optioned him to Tacoma (Triple-A West). Reinstated LF Jake Fraley from the 10-day IL. Placed 2B Shed Long Jr. on the 10-day IL. Designated RF Dillon Thomas for assignment.

TEXAS RANGERS — Acquired OF D.J. Peters off waivers from Los Angeles Dodgers and placed on active roster. Selected the contract of RHP Jimmy Herget from Round Rock (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Demarcus Evans to Round Rock. Designated OF David Dahl for assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Traded RHP John Axford to Milwaukee in exchange for cash considerations.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Claimed RHP Jake Reed off waivers from Tampa Bay then optioned him to Syracuse (Triple-A East).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Claimed LHP Anthony Banda off waivers from New York Mets then optioned him to Indianapolis (Triple-A East).

Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League

ATLANTIC LEAGUE — Approved the application of Staten Island Entertainment LLC to organize and operate a club in Staten Island, beginning in 2022.

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated LHP Darin Downs on the active list. Placed RHP Danny Barnes on the inactive list.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NBA — Named Kiki VanDeWeghe special advisor to the president of league operations.

TORONTO RAPTORS — Named Trevor Gleeson, Nathaniel Mitchell and Earl Watson assistant coaches.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated C Rodney Hudson, OT Kelvin Beachum, G Justin Pugh, WRs Andy Isabella, KeeSean Johnson and Isaac Whitney from the COVID-19 list.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed LB Jonathan Celestin.

CHICAGO BEARS — Activated WR Dazz Newsome from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed C Evan Boehme. Activated G Evan Heim from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated CB T.J. Carrie from the COVID-19 list.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated WR Jamal Agnew from the active/non-football injury list. Placed QB C.J. Beathard and S Jarrod Wilson on the COVID-19 list.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Activated WR DeVante Parker from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed WR Bisi Johnson on IR. Placed WR Myron Mitchell and QBs Kirk Cousins, Kellen Mond and Nate Stanley on reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed RB Devonta Freeman, CBs Prince Amukamara, KeiVarae Russel and G J.R. Sweezy. Waived DL Lorenzo Neal and DB Lawrence Woods. Placed TE Dillon Soehner on the reserve list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed RB Alfred Morris. Activated OL Jonotthan Harrison from the physically unable to perform (PUP) List.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated CB Caleb Farley, RB Jeremy McNichols and T Ty Sambrailo from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed OL Ross Reynolds on waivers.

HOCKEY
National Hockey Association

DALLAS STARS — Signed D Jerad Rosburg to a two-year, two-way contract.

Minor League
East Coast Hockey League

IDAHO STEELHEAD — Signed F A.J. White.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED FC — Named Georgia O’Donoghue vice president of business operations.

COLLEGE

VANDERBILT — Named Michael Porter assistant cross country and track and field coach.

WILLIAM SMITH — Named Ariel Gaston assistant coach women’s basketball.

