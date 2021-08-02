Monday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Jimmy Lambert to Charlotte (Triple-A East).
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Reinstated 1B Bobby Bradley from the bereavement list. Recalled RHP Eli Morgan from Columbus (Triple-A East). Optioned 1B Yu Chang and RF Daniel Johnson to Columbus.
DETROIT TIGERS — Claimed RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez off waivers from Houston then optioned him to Toledo (Triple-A East).
HOUSTON ASTROS — Claimed INF Jacob Wilson from Oakland then optioned him to Sugar Land (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Tyler Ivey on the 60-day IL.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with RHP Dayan Reinoso on a minor league contract.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with RHP Calvin Starnes on a minor league contract.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed CF Marcus Wilson off waivers from Boston then optioned him to Tacoma (Triple-A West). Reinstated LF Jake Fraley from the 10-day IL. Placed 2B Shed Long Jr. on the 10-day IL. Designated RF Dillon Thomas for assignment.
TEXAS RANGERS — Acquired OF D.J. Peters off waivers from Los Angeles Dodgers and placed on active roster. Selected the contract of RHP Jimmy Herget from Round Rock (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Demarcus Evans to Round Rock. Designated OF David Dahl for assignment.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Traded RHP John Axford to Milwaukee in exchange for cash considerations.
NEW YORK METS — Claimed RHP Jake Reed off waivers from Tampa Bay then optioned him to Syracuse (Triple-A East).
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Claimed LHP Anthony Banda off waivers from New York Mets then optioned him to Indianapolis (Triple-A East).
|Minor League Baseball
|Atlantic League
ATLANTIC LEAGUE — Approved the application of Staten Island Entertainment LLC to organize and operate a club in Staten Island, beginning in 2022.
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated LHP Darin Downs on the active list. Placed RHP Danny Barnes on the inactive list.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Named Kiki VanDeWeghe special advisor to the president of league operations.
TORONTO RAPTORS — Named Trevor Gleeson, Nathaniel Mitchell and Earl Watson assistant coaches.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated C Rodney Hudson, OT Kelvin Beachum, G Justin Pugh, WRs Andy Isabella, KeeSean Johnson and Isaac Whitney from the COVID-19 list.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed LB Jonathan Celestin.
CHICAGO BEARS — Activated WR Dazz Newsome from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed C Evan Boehme. Activated G Evan Heim from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated CB T.J. Carrie from the COVID-19 list.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated WR Jamal Agnew from the active/non-football injury list. Placed QB C.J. Beathard and S Jarrod Wilson on the COVID-19 list.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Activated WR DeVante Parker from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed WR Bisi Johnson on IR. Placed WR Myron Mitchell and QBs Kirk Cousins, Kellen Mond and Nate Stanley on reserve/COVID-19 list.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed RB Devonta Freeman, CBs Prince Amukamara, KeiVarae Russel and G J.R. Sweezy. Waived DL Lorenzo Neal and DB Lawrence Woods. Placed TE Dillon Soehner on the reserve list.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed RB Alfred Morris. Activated OL Jonotthan Harrison from the physically unable to perform (PUP) List.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated CB Caleb Farley, RB Jeremy McNichols and T Ty Sambrailo from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed OL Ross Reynolds on waivers.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey Association
DALLAS STARS — Signed D Jerad Rosburg to a two-year, two-way contract.
|Minor League
|East Coast Hockey League
IDAHO STEELHEAD — Signed F A.J. White.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED FC — Named Georgia O’Donoghue vice president of business operations.
VANDERBILT — Named Michael Porter assistant cross country and track and field coach.
WILLIAM SMITH — Named Ariel Gaston assistant coach women’s basketball.
