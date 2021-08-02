Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned 2B Domingo Leyba to Norfolk (Triple-A East). Reinstated SS Richie Martin from the 60-day IL. Placed LHP Ryan Hartman on the 10-day IL.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Jimmy Lambert to Charlotte (Triple-A East).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Reinstated 1B Bobby Bradley from the bereavement list. Recalled RHP Eli Morgan from Columbus (Triple-A East). Optioned 1B Yu Chang and RF Daniel Johnson to Columbus.

DETROIT TIGERS — Claimed RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez off waivers from Houston then optioned him to Toledo (Triple-A East).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Claimed INF Jacob Wilson from Oakland then optioned him to Sugar Land (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Tyler Ivey on the 60-day IL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with RHP Dayan Reinoso on a minor league contract.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with RHP Calvin Starnes on a minor league contract.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed CF Marcus Wilson off waivers from Boston and optioned him to Tacoma (Triple-A West). Reinstated LF Jake Fraley from the 10-day IL. Placed 2B Shed Long Jr. on the 10-day IL. Designated RF Dillon Thomas for assignment.

TEXAS RANGERS — Acquired OF D.J. Peters off waivers from Los Angeles Dodgers and placed on active roster. Selected the contract of RHP Jimmy Herget from Round Rock (Triple-A West) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Optioned RHP Demarcus Evans to Round Rock. Designated OF David Dahl for assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Traded RHP John Axford to Milwaukee in exchange for cash considerations.

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Recalled LHP Jesus Luzardo from Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Optioned LF Brian Miller to Jacksonville.

NEW YORK METS — Claimed RHP Jake Reed off waivers from Tampa Bay then optioned him to Syracuse (Triple-A East).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Claimed LHP Anthony Banda off waivers from New York Mets then optioned him to Indianapolis (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of RHP Shea Spitzbarth from Indianapolis and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Placed RHP Chad Kuhl on the 10-day IL.

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

ATLANTIC LEAGUE — Approved the application of Staten Island Entertainment LLC to organize and operate a club in Staten Island, beginning in 2022.

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated LHP Darin Downs on the active list. Placed RHP Danny Barnes on the inactive list.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Named Kiki VanDeWeghe special advisor to the president of league operations.

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Announced Doug Christie has been hired as assistant coach.

TORONTO RAPTORS — Named Trevor Gleeson, Nathaniel Mitchell and Earl Watson assistant coaches.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated C Rodney Hudson, OT Kelvin Beachum, G Justin Pugh, WRs Andy Isabella, KeeSean Johnson and Isaac Whitney from the COVID-19 list.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed OLB Justin Houston.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed LB Jonathan Celestin.

CHICAGO BEARS — Activated WR Dazz Newsome from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Activated DE Cam Sample from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed C Evan Boehme. Activated G Evan Heim from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated RB Patrick Taylor from the physically unable to perform(PUP) list.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived LB Nate Hall. Activated DL DeMarcus Walker fron the non-football injury list. Signed LS Mitchell Fraboni and G Danny Isidora.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated CB T.J. Carrie from the COVID-19 list.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated WR Jamal Agnew from the active/non-football injury list. Placed QB C.J. Beathard and S Jarrod Wilson on the COVID-19 list.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Waived WR Chris Finke from IR with a settlement. Activated DB Armani Watts from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Activated RB Jalen Richard from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed LB James Onwualu on the retired list. Released RB Darius Jackson.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Activated WR DeVante Parker from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Signed TEs Gabe Holmes, Sal Cannella and Kalif Jackson. Placed WR Preston Williams on the COVID-19 list. Released OL D.J. Fluker with an injury settlement.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed WR Bisi Johnson on IR. Placed WR Myron Mitchell and QBs Kirk Cousins, Kellen Mond and Nate Stanley on reserve/COVID-19 list. Claimed QB Danny Etling off waivers from Seattle. Signed QB Case Cookus.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed RB Devonta Freeman, CBs Prince Amukamara, KeiVarae Russell and G J.R. Sweezy. Waived DL Lorenzo Neal and DB Lawrence Woods. Placed TE Dillon Soehner on the reserve list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed RB Alfred Morris. Activated OL Jonotthan Harrison from the physically unable to perform (PUP) List.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated DB Chris Wilcox from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated CB Caleb Farley, RB Jeremy McNichols and T Ty Sambrailo from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Released OT Elijah Nkansah from IR.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed OL Ross Reynolds on waivers.

HOCKEY National Hockey Association

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F Blake Speers and Ds Dysin Mayo and Cam Dineen to one-year, two-way contracts.

DALLAS STARS — Signed D Jerad Rosburg to a two-year, two-way contract.

Minor League East Coast Hockey League

IDAHO STEELHEAD — Signed F A.J. White.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED FC — Named Georgia O’Donoghue vice president of business operations.

LOS ANGELES FC — Acquired F Cristian Arango from Millonarios Futbol Club of Colombia using targeted allocation money (TAM) and will be added to roster pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC)and P1 visa.

COLLEGE

ALABAMA A&M — Announced the hiring of Terrisa Mark as assistant sports information director.

VANDERBILT — Named Michael Porter assistant cross country and track and field coach.

WILLIAM SMITH — Named Ariel Gaston assistant coach women’s basketball.

