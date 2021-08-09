Monday’s Transactions

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Returned OF Luis Robert from his rehab assignment in Charlotte (Triple-A East) and reinstated him from the 60-day IL. Optioned INF/OF Gavin Sheets to Charlotte. Released OF Luis Gonzalez.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated LHP Brooks Raley from suspension.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Promoted C M.J. Mendez to Omaha (Triple A East) from Arkansas (Double-A Central).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Luis Gil to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed C Gorgui Dieng.

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS — Signed G Jason Preston.

NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed F Jericho Sims to a two-way contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed RB D’Onta Foreman. Activated OL Kaleb McGary from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Activated OL Willie Wright from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived DL Deadrin Senat with an injury designation. Released CB Tyler Hall.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated LT Ronnie Stanley from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

CHICAGO BEARS — Activated OT Elijah Wilkinson, LB Christian Jones and LS Patrick Scales from the COVID-19 list.

DETROIT LIONS — Activated LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed WR Darius Jennings. Waived C Drake Jackson.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Activated TE Stephen Sullivan from the COVID-19 list. Waived WR Marken Michel.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed WR Warren Jackson.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Activated RB Saquon Barkley and LB Oshane Ximines from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Activated DE Matt Leo from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed G Malcolm Pridgeon. Waived DL Calvin Taylor with an injury designation.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated TE Cameron Brate from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM- Signed C Jon Toth.

HOCKEY
American Hockey League

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Signed D J.D. Greenway to a two-year contract.

COLLEGE

HOFFSTRA — Named James Goelz and Chris Rojas as assistant baseball coaches.

