On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Monday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
August 9, 2021 5:02 pm
3 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Returned OF Luis Robert from his rehab assignment in Charlotte (Triple-A East) and reinstated him from the 60-day IL. Optioned INF/OF Gavin Sheets to Charlotte. Released OF Luis Gonzalez.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated LHP Brooks Raley from suspension.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Promoted C M.J. Mendez to Omaha (Triple A East) from Arkansas (Double-A Central).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Luis Gil to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Placed INF Gleyber Torres on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Nick Nelson from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Selected the contract of INF Andrew Velasquez from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

        Insight by Menlo Security: Learn about the Justice Department's initiatives and strategies around cybersecurity in this free webinar.
National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Claimed C Anthony Bemboom from the Los Angeles Angels. Claimed RHP Conner Greene from Baltimore. Transferred LHPs Danny Duffy and Clayton Kershaw from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed LHP Kwang Hyun Kim on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 8. Reinstated RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon from the 10-day IL.

Minor League Baseball
Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Acquired RHP Joe Riley from Sioux City.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Traded 1B Braxton Davidson to Schaumburg Boomers in exchange for RHP Turner Larkins and two players to be named later.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Released RHP Tyson Cronin.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Sent RHP Turner Larkins to Schaumburg. Traded 3B/OF Carson Maxwell to Joliet in exchange for RHP Logan Dubbe.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed C Gorgui Dieng.

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS — Signed Gs Jason Preston and Brandon Boston Jr.

        Read more: Sports News

NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed F Jericho Sims to a two-way contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed DL Darius Kilgo.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed RB D’Onta Foreman. Activated OL Kaleb McGary from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Activated OL Willie Wright from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived DL Deadrin Senat with an injury designation. Released CB Tyler Hall.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated LT Ronnie Stanley from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

CHICAGO BEARS — Activated OT Elijah Wilkinson, LB Christian Jones and LS Patrick Scales from the COVID-19 list.

DETROIT LIONS — Activated LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed WR Darius Jennings. Waived C Drake Jackson.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Activated TE Stephen Sullivan from the COVID-19 list. Waived WR Marken Michel.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed WR Warren Jackson.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Activated RB Saquon Barkley and LB Oshane Ximines from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Activated DE Matt Leo from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed S Blake Countess. Waived S Obi Melifonwu with an injury designation.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed G Malcolm Pridgeon. Waived DL Calvin Taylor with an injury designation.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated TE Cameron Brate from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM- Signed C Jon Toth. Activated WR Curtis Samuel from the COVID-19 list and placed him on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Re-signed F Janne Kuokkanen to a two-year contract.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed G Ilya Samsonov.

American Hockey League

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Signed D J.D. Greenway to a two-year contract.

COLLEGE

HOFFSTRA — Named James Goelz and Chris Rojas as assistant baseball coaches.

NC CENTRAL — Named Andre Gray men’s basketball assistant coach.

VANDERBILT — Named Ashley Kovacs women’s track and field associate throws coach.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|7 Advanced Sniper & Instructor...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Police officer at VA Bedford saves stranger’s life