Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Returned OF Luis Robert from his rehab assignment in Charlotte (Triple-A East) and reinstated him from the 60-day IL. Optioned INF/OF Gavin Sheets to Charlotte. Released OF Luis Gonzalez.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed 1B Bobby Bradley on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 7. Selected the contract of LHP Francisco Perez from Columbus (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated LHP Brooks Raley from suspension.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Promoted C M.J. Mendez to Omaha (Triple A East) from Arkansas (Double-A Central).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Jorge Alcala on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Edgar Garcia from St. Paul (Triple-A East).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Luis Gil to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Placed INF Gleyber Torres on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Nick Nelson from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Selected the contract of INF Andrew Velazquez from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and agreed to terms on a major league contract.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent RHP Nick Anderson to FCL Rays (Florida Complex League) on a rehab assignment.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Claimed C Anthony Bemboom off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels. Claimed RHP Conner Greene off waivers from Baltimore. Transferred LHPs Danny Duffy and Clayton Kershaw from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed LHP Kwang Hyun Kim on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 8. Reinstated RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon from the 10-day IL.

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Acquired RHP Joe Riley from Sioux City.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Traded 1B Braxton Davidson to Schaumburg Boomers in exchange for RHP Turner Larkins and two players to be named later.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Released RHP Tyson Cronin.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Sent RHP Turner Larkins to Schaumburg. Traded 3B/OF Carson Maxwell to Joliet in exchange for RHP Logan Dubbe.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed C Gorgui Dieng.

DALLAS MAVERICKS — Re-singed C Boban Marjanovic.

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS — Signed Gs Jason Preston and Brandon Boston Jr.

NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed F Jericho Sims to a two-way contract.

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Re-signed G Furkan Korkmaz.

PHOENIX SUNS — Re-signed F Frank Kaminsky.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed DL Darius Kilgo.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed RB D’Onta Foreman. Activated OL Kaleb McGary from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Activated OL Willie Wright from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived CB Tyler Hall. Placed DT Deadrin Senat on the injured reserve list.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated LT Ronnie Stanley from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Signed WR Siaosi Mariner.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Activated TE Stephen Sullivan from the COVID-19 list. Waived WR Marken Michel. Placed DE Austin Larkin on the injured reserve list.

CHICAGO BEARS — Activated OT Elijah Wilkinson, LB Christian Jones and LS Patrick Scales from the COVID-19 list.

DETROIT LIONS — Activated LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed WR Darius Jennings. Waived C Drake Jackson.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed WR Gary Jennings on the injured reserve list.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived LS Rex Sunahara.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed WR Warren Jackson.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Waived QB Jake Dolegala. Signed LS Brian Khoury.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Activated RB Saquon Barkley and LB Oshane Ximines from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Released DE Ryan Anderson.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Activated DE Matt Leo from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed S Blake Countess. Waived S Obi Melifonwu with an injury designation.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed G Malcolm Pridgeon. Waived DL Calvin Taylor with an injury designation.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated TE Cameron Brate from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed C Jon Toth. Activated WR Curtis Samuel from the COVID-19 list and placed him on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed F Max Comtois and D Josh Mahura to two-year contracts. Signed F Max Jones to a three-year contract.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Re-signed F Janne Kuokkanen to a two-year contract.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed G Ilya Samsonov.

American Hockey League

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Signed D J.D. Greenway to a two-year contract.

COLLEGE

HOFFSTRA — Named James Goelz and Chris Rojas as assistant baseball coaches.

NC CENTRAL — Named Andre Gray men’s basketball assistant coach.

NYU — Named Tyler Deck Shipley head coach men’s and women’s cross country and assistant coach of men’s and womens track and field.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Named Frezer Legesse head coach men’s and women’s cross country and track and field coach.

TENNESSEE TECH — Named Jimmy Laughlin director of football operations and on-campus recruiting coordinator.

VANDERBILT — Named Ashley Kovacs women’s track and field associate throws coach.

