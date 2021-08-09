Monday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Returned OF Luis Robert from his rehab assignment in Charlotte (Triple-A East) and reinstated him from the 60-day IL. Optioned INF/OF Gavin Sheets to Charlotte. Released OF Luis Gonzalez.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed 1B Bobby Bradley on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 7. Selected the contract of LHP Francisco Perez from Columbus (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated LHP Brooks Raley from suspension.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Promoted C M.J. Mendez to Omaha (Triple A East) from Arkansas (Double-A Central).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Jorge Alcala on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Edgar Garcia from St. Paul (Triple-A East).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Luis Gil to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Placed INF Gleyber Torres on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Nick Nelson from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Selected the contract of INF Andrew Velazquez from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and agreed to terms on a major league contract.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent RHP Nick Anderson to FCL Rays (Florida Complex League) on a rehab assignment.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Claimed C Anthony Bemboom off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels. Claimed RHP Conner Greene off waivers from Baltimore. Transferred LHPs Danny Duffy and Clayton Kershaw from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed LHP Kwang Hyun Kim on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 8. Reinstated RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon from the 10-day IL.
|Minor League Baseball
|Frontier League
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Acquired RHP Joe Riley from Sioux City.
JOLIET SLAMMERS — Traded 1B Braxton Davidson to Schaumburg Boomers in exchange for RHP Turner Larkins and two players to be named later.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Released RHP Tyson Cronin.
TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Sent RHP Turner Larkins to Schaumburg. Traded 3B/OF Carson Maxwell to Joliet in exchange for RHP Logan Dubbe.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed C Gorgui Dieng.
DALLAS MAVERICKS — Re-singed C Boban Marjanovic.
LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS — Signed Gs Jason Preston and Brandon Boston Jr.
NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed F Jericho Sims to a two-way contract.
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Re-signed G Furkan Korkmaz.
PHOENIX SUNS — Re-signed F Frank Kaminsky.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed DL Darius Kilgo.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed RB D’Onta Foreman. Activated OL Kaleb McGary from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Activated OL Willie Wright from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived CB Tyler Hall. Placed DT Deadrin Senat on the injured reserve list.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated LT Ronnie Stanley from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Signed WR Siaosi Mariner.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Activated TE Stephen Sullivan from the COVID-19 list. Waived WR Marken Michel. Placed DE Austin Larkin on the injured reserve list.
CHICAGO BEARS — Activated OT Elijah Wilkinson, LB Christian Jones and LS Patrick Scales from the COVID-19 list.
DETROIT LIONS — Activated LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed WR Darius Jennings. Waived C Drake Jackson.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed WR Gary Jennings on the injured reserve list.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived LS Rex Sunahara.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed WR Warren Jackson.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Waived QB Jake Dolegala. Signed LS Brian Khoury.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Activated RB Saquon Barkley and LB Oshane Ximines from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Released DE Ryan Anderson.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Activated DE Matt Leo from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed S Blake Countess. Waived S Obi Melifonwu with an injury designation.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed G Malcolm Pridgeon. Waived DL Calvin Taylor with an injury designation.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated TE Cameron Brate from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed C Jon Toth. Activated WR Curtis Samuel from the COVID-19 list and placed him on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed F Max Comtois and D Josh Mahura to two-year contracts. Signed F Max Jones to a three-year contract.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Re-signed F Janne Kuokkanen to a two-year contract.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed G Ilya Samsonov.
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Signed D J.D. Greenway to a two-year contract.
HOFFSTRA — Named James Goelz and Chris Rojas as assistant baseball coaches.
NC CENTRAL — Named Andre Gray men’s basketball assistant coach.
NYU — Named Tyler Deck Shipley head coach men’s and women’s cross country and assistant coach of men’s and womens track and field.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Named Frezer Legesse head coach men’s and women’s cross country and track and field coach.
TENNESSEE TECH — Named Jimmy Laughlin director of football operations and on-campus recruiting coordinator.
VANDERBILT — Named Ashley Kovacs women’s track and field associate throws coach.
