Monday’s Transactions

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed OF Adam Engel on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 13. Selected the contract of RHP Mike Wright from Charlotte (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Recalled RHP Ryan Burr from Charlotte. Optioned RHP Matt Foster to Charlotte. Designated RHP Zack Burdi for assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent RHPs J.P. Feyereisen and Ryan Thompson to Florida Complex League (FCL) on rehab assignments. Transferred LHP Jeffrey Springs from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Agreed to terms with RHP David Robertson on a major league contract.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled SS Jose Barrero from Louisville (Triple-A East). Placed LF Jesse Winker on the 10-day IL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Returned OF Ka’ai Tom from rehab assignment with Indianapolis (Triple-A East) and reinstated him from the 10-day IL, then designated him for assignment.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Traded G Eric Bledsoe to Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for C Daniel Oturu and Gs Patrick Beverley and Rajon Rondo.

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS — Signed F Herbert Jones. Re-signed C Willy Hernangomez.

PHOENIX SUNS — Signed C JaVale McGee.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated RB James Conner, TE Darrell Daniels, DL Leki Fotu and S Charles Washington from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed QB Kenji Bahar.

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived OL Gage Cervenka, DB Dionte Ruffin and WE Jester Weah.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated OLB Za’Darius Smith and S Will Redmond from the non-football injury list.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS —

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived TE Pro Wells, WRs Reece Horn and Riley Lees.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Released P Lachlan Edwards.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived K Austin MacGinnis, LB Derrick Moncrief, T Ryan Pope, OLB Max Roberts and DL George Silvanic.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released OL Jerald Hawkins.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed K Chris Naggar on waivers. Activated DL Quinnen Williams off the physcially unable to perform (PUP) list.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released LBs James Burgess Jr., Donald Payne and DL Eddie Vanderdoes.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Waived LB Nate Evans, OT, Lukayus McNeil, CB Jordan Miller, DT Walter Palmore, WR Anthony Ratliff-Williams and RB Cameron Scarlett. Signed DE Alex Tchangam.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Extended the contract affiliation with Reading Royals (ECHL) through the 2021-22 with an option to renew through 2022-23.

COLLEGE

NYU — Named David Thompson head coach men’s and women’s track and field and assistant coach men’s and women’s cross country.

THIEL — Named Mike Winslow football running backs coach.

